Can You Use Distilled Water To Clean Your PC?

Distilled water is generally safe for cleaning certain external PC components, like monitor screens (as long as you follow the manufacturer's cleaning instructions), but not for internal components. Distilled water is produced by boiling water and collecting condensed steam. This process makes distilled water have far lower electrical conductivity than normal tap water. However, it would be inaccurate to describe distilled water as non-conductive. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), even distilled and deionized water can contain ions.

Water can also dissolve substances from its surroundings. This is particularly relevant when cleaning a dusty computer. Dust, fingerprints, oils, and other residues on the PC can reduce the distilled water's purity. If moisture reaches an energized circuit, the resulting conductive pathways can cause electrical faults and short circuits. The main concern isn't simply whether the water started distilled. It is whether the water remains sufficiently pure, whether the equipment is completely de-energized, and whether any remaining moisture is removed before connecting power and switching it on.

That said, using distilled water to clean internal components shouldn't be a routine PC maintenance approach. It differs greatly from what happens during PCB assembly. An assembled motherboard is much more complicated to clean than a bare board or one designed for washing. It contains densely packed components, connectors, sockets, switches, and areas where moisture can become trapped. Even when a circuit board appears dry on the surface, moisture may remain in hard-to-inspect areas. Residual moisture can contribute to quite a few reliability problems, including corrosion, electrochemical migration, dendrite formation, and delamination. Therefore, for regular PC maintenance, compressed air, vacuum, or other cleaning products are generally safer choices for removing dust.