Here's How Often You Should Really Be Cleaning Your GPU

By now, most PC owners understand it's important to clean their computers both inside and out. You'll want to wipe down the outside of the case, removing dust and debris, then open it up and carefully clean out the components inside. Experts say you should clean your computer more often than you'd probably think — every six months, at the least. But what about your GPU, specifically? Given the exorbitant costs of GPUs in the current climate, you'll want your current card to last as long as possible. Proper maintenance should help prolong that lifespan, which means cleaning at proper intervals. The answer for GPUs is pretty much the same as the PC itself: every three to six months is smart, but the cadence is going to depend on the environment where your computer is located.

If you have a consistently dusty room or home, have multiple pets, smoke indoors, or spend a lot of time vacuuming carpets and rugs, you may have to clean more often. These things all cause dust and debris to build up faster than normal (or spread it out after disturbances), which means it can accumulate inside your PC faster, as well.

Dust alone can be harmful to components inside your PC, especially when it builds up in large amounts. This is particularly true for GPUs since it can block or divert airflow for fans and cooling, and dust buildup in certain areas can cause electrical shorts and other performance issues, like overheating. Moreover, contaminants in dust can cause corrosion and catalyze the wear of various components and materials. Altogether, it means that leaving dust to build up inside the chassis of your computer and collect on components, including your GPU and its fans, is not a good idea.