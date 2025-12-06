The Affordable Tool That Can Save Your Computer From A Deadly Shock

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whenever you're working inside electronic devices, such as a desktop computer, upgrading your Steam Deck, or repairing parts in other devices, experts generally recommend grounding yourself. That is because static electricity can build up between you and your surroundings when there's an imbalance between positive and negative charges within a material — in this case, your skin or clothing. Most of the time, that static electricity won't do anything besides give you a small shock when you reach for a doorknob, for example. But inside a computer or electronic device, if you touch the metal or components while you have a static charge, it can flow to the device, causing an electrostatic discharge (ESD) that could potentially destroy the part or device you're touching. But you can generally prevent this from happening with an anti-static wristband.

An anti-static wrist band, or wrist strap like this $5 Arctic Eagle gadget from Amazon, is designed to ground you, just as the experts recommend. On the inside of the strap is a conductive yarn material that helps prevent a static discharge build-up or ESD. You first connect a small alligator clip to a grounded, unpainted metal surface, such as the device you're working on, like the metal chassis of a desktop tower. Then, any static electricity is removed or nullified thanks to a line wire — the conductive material — and a built-in resistor with a resistance value of 1 MΩ (megaohms) to 1000 MΩ. That setup, with the resistor and the clip, grounds you, but allows any static build-up to flow out through you, the bracelet, and the ground — via the clip. When it reaches the grounded or "earthed" surface, it is then absorbed.