6 Signs Your GPU Is About To Fail

In a way, seeing clear graphical artifacts mentioned above is almost a blessing when it comes to knowing if your GPU is about to fail. There's not much ambiguity there, but more often than not, the very early signs aren't that clear-cut. Software instability is one such example.

Crashing under load is a common sign that there's something wrong with your GPU. It's perfectly happy to run your Windows desktop all day, let you watch videos, do your homework, or browse the web. However, as soon as you boot up a video game or try to export your video editing project, there's some sort of error and the program crashes. You might get an error message like "Display driver stopped responding" or the program will just close with no errors. There may be more drastic results, such as your PC rebooting itself or the screen going black and things only coming back after you manually turn the computer off and then on again.

The problem can be unrelated to your GPU hardware as it could be a corrupt display driver, an issue with your power supply, or instability with your system RAM. So, while this is generally a clear-cut sign of potential issues looming, it isn't always an obvious indication of what's going wrong. The fact that things go wrong just when you put the hammer down on your computer is a strong clue that your GPU may be suspect.