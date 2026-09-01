5 Ways To Stop Your GPU From Degrading

GPUs are the most expensive part of a gaming rig. Well, DDR5 RAM isn't going down in price either, but this article is about graphics cards. It's more important than ever to make sure GPUs are looked after properly, especially with the features that come with Nvidia GPUs, because over time they can degrade and eventually flatline. That argument can be made with any PC component, but a GPU takes the brunt of gaming systems thanks to overclocking and AAA gaming taking up more and more VRAM.

A GPU typically lasts about five to eight years, and most are replaced before they die. That's set to change because memory shortages from the rise of AI data centers and alleged memory cartels mean making a graphics card last longer is a wise choice. In a market where gamers are picking up AM4 motherboards and DDR4 RAM, the writing is on the digital wall.

There are five straightforward habits users can adopt (some of which I do too) that will stretch a graphics card's life and help avoid high temperatures, artifacting, crashes under load, slow frame rates, and the dreaded BSOD. In fact, quite a few of these tips come back around to temperature control, as electromigration and degradation via heat are what will really cause your GPU to fail.