The 8 Best Features That Come With NVIDIA GPUs

NVIDIA has been shattering records since time immemorial. From powering more than 80 percent of the world's 500 fastest supercomputers to becoming the highest-valued company in the modern era with a current market cap of nearly $4.8 trillion, NVIDIA has become one of the most dominant players in the tech industry. After making a name for itself as one of the best major graphics card brands in the industry, it circumvented other big players in the tech space during the AI boom and became the de facto supplier of superpowered chips to power data centers and cement the ever-increasing domination of artificial intelligence solutions.

There's no doubt that trying to get your hands on an NVIDIA GPU right now will cost you an arm and a leg — an NVIDIA graphics card trend that is worrying consumers in 2026. However, an argument can be made that there's no point waiting to buy a new graphics card ... especially if you don't want the rest of your PC to become obsolete during this wait. The suite of features the latest NVIDIA graphics card brings to the table is also industry-leading and revolutionary, and it will make both your gaming and other multimedia endeavors that much more engaging. There's also the question of compatibility, where NVIDIA also has a slight but notable edge over its competitors. Even the most ardent AMD sympathizers tend to agree that most of the features that come packed with an NVIDIA GPU are the gold standard and something that any gamer worth their salt would be interested in. Below are some of the best of those features.