2 Hidden Nvidia GPU Features You Need To Start Using

Modern NVIDIA graphics cards come with a host of features designed to allow users to get the most out of their fancy new video card. It can oftentimes feel like there are too many settings, potentially leaving casual users feeling overwhelmed and unable to take advantage of features that could enhance their overall experience. A few underrated features that many users overlook — but can offer big benefits on newer NVIDIA cards — include RTX HDR and DLSS Override.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) is a technology that comes in several flavors, but essentially allows a video card to take advantage of a higher range of color and contrast, allowing for improved graphics on compatible monitors. The issue is that many games simply don't support any HDR features. RTX HDR is a feature inside the NVIDIA App and supported on RTX series cards. It's meant to address this lack of support through the use of AI to take SDR content and upscale it into HDR content. The feature does not create true HDR content, but it's about as close as you can get for older games that were never designed for HDR.