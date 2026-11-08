5 Best Apple TV Movies To Watch After John Cena's Matchbox
Even though he might've been killed off in the "Fast and Furious" franchise as Dominic Toretto's brother (still boggles the mind), John Cena has taken the lead in his own car-flipping spectacular on Apple TV with "Matchbox." Directed by "Extraction" helmer Sam Hargrave, it follows Cena as Sean, who, after growing up with friends who all loved Matchbox toy cars, reunites with them years later. Things take a thrilling turn when it's revealed that Sean has become a seasoned CIA operative and inadvertently drags his friends into his latest mission, which sees them live out their childhood dreams of driving high-speed vehicles in wild, dangerous car chases.
Joining Cena in the global pursuit are Jessica Biel, MCU hero Danai Gurira, and Sam Richardson, among others. The film might not have earned the best score on Rotten Tomatoes, but Apple TV subscribers are lapping up the high-paced spectacle, and it's currently topping the movie charts (via FlixPatrol). Should you have got your toy cars out for the new movie, then you're in luck. We've pulled together five more films that might scratch the itch Cena and his crew started. Packed with the same kind of comedy, impressive action, and top-tier A-listers, these will certainly keep you occupied. So what are you waiting for? Check your mirrors, start your engines, and keep your hands at ten and two before adding these to your watchlist.
Mayday
Fast-mouthed funny man Ryan Reynolds and former Doctor Frankenstein Kenneth Branagh don't sound like a good pairing on paper, yet they make a decent double act in this year's old-fashioned buddy comedy, "Mayday." Directed by John Francis Daley ("Game Night," "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves"), the film is set in 1987 and sees Reynolds as a U.S. pilot who goes down behind the Iron Curtain. Thankfully, help arrives in Nikolai "Nick" Ustinov (Branagh), a former KGB agent who sees this stranger as a chance to escape the motherland for the land of the free.
For Reynolds, it's a somewhat routine role for the man behind the Merc with the Mouth, but the greatest asset for "Mayday" is Branagh as a heavily-bearded spy who fights like Jason Bourne. After spending his last few notable stints on screen as the villain of the piece, Branagh gets a refreshing change of pace, dispatching henchmen with everyday objects and keeping Reynolds out of danger. Admittedly, the film didn't turn many heads when it was initially released, but in a time where IP is king, "Mayday" feels like a mildly brave swing harking back to team-up movies like "Red Heat" and "Rush Hour" that lands the occasional punch.
F1
Should you need more high-speed action, getting behind the wheel for "F1" seems like the logical next step. Directed by "Top Gun: Maverick" helmer Joseph Kosinski, the film follows a similar track to "Days of Thunder" and even the director's previous supersonic blockbuster, as another pair of hot-headed rivals are forced to team up. In this case, it's Brad Pitt as the seasoned speed demon Sonny Hayes, facing off against young-blooded driver Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). From there, a pretty formulaic story unfolds as Sonny ignores the talent of the jumped-up newcomer, while Pearce fights to pump the brakes while hunting for fame and fortune.
Admittedly, like Kosinski's previous film with high-speed chases, "F1" feels like a far superior watch on the big screen, which makes sense as it was part of the streamer's big blockbuster push. That said, there's still fun in watching the racing movie from the comfort of your own home and getting up close and personal with the incredible camera work that keeps the movie moving. The story takes a back seat to incredible choreography and Brad Pitt looking cool in just about every scene he's in, colliding and then siding with his young co-star on the road. It's no surprise that, after the movie's initial success, they signed off on a sequel in February this year. We'll just have to wait and see if Sonny and Pearce will take to the track once more.
The Family Plan
Another clash of comedy and action like "Matchbox" on Apple TV is "The Family Plan," which casts Mark Wahlberg as an ex-assassin whose idyllic life as a car salesman and doting family man is interrupted when his past shows up on his doorstep. From there, Dan Morgan (Wahlberg) has no choice but to admit the truth to the household before going on the run from those who have their sights set on the rest of the Morgan clan.
Settling in as another bit of harmless family fun, "The Family Plan" sees Wahlberg give comedy another go, and the results are perfectly passable. Michelle Monaghan plays his on-screen wife, Jessica, and Ciarán Hinds plays the box-checking bad guy. If you like your first family outing with the Morgans, check out the follow-up, "The Family Plan 2," which saw Dan go up against Kit Harington in another globe-trotting outing. It's pretty clear that Apple is trying to turn this into a franchise, but give the first film a go and see what you think.
Wolfs
Ever since the "Ocean's" movies, getting members of that group together in any other project is something worth looking forward to. We got a fraction of that from "Spider-Man: No Way Home" director Jon Watts with "Wolfs," which saw Brad Pitt and George Clooney as competing private fixers who end up working on the same job. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the professional pair are forced to team up, sparking a reluctant partnership that sees both of them pushing each other's buttons during one eventful night.
Following its debut, the project was plagued with behind-the-scenes conflict after initial plans for the film skipped its traditional theatrical run in favor of streaming directly on Apple TV. Nevertheless, the movie still makes for a decent watch, with both Clooney and Pitt having fun together on screen. Amy Ryan also adds support as the caller in crisis who gets them both on the job, while also marking another early appearance by the slowly rising young movie star Austin Abrams ("Resident Evil," "Weapons") as the unkillable Kid they're trying to get rid of. While a perfectly passable watch, the Wolfs had bigger plans that were swiftly scuppered upon release. Initially, they had an idea for a sequel, but it was canned. Give it a watch and see if this pair of stars should've had a second round, after all.
The Instigators
Following the trend of "Ocean's" actors getting together, Matt Damon and Casey Affleck team up for a rough-around-the-edges heist job in "The Instigators," which makes another okay effort at putting an action comedy together. Directed by Doug Liman ("Road House," "The Bourne Identity"), the story follows Rory (Damon), a down-on-his-luck Dad, who pairs up with Cobby to steal a hefty dose of cash from a corrupt politician ("Sons of Anarchy" star and original Hellboy, Ron Perlman). For extra help, the two robbers, out of their depth, turn to Rory's therapist, Dr. Donna Rivera (Hong Chau). The crime caper features a star-studded cast, including Alfred Molina, Toby Jones, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ving Rhames.
"The Instigators" takes a similar route to "Mayday" by tapping into classic '80s buddy movies and putting an always-watchable pair of stars at the center: Damon and Affleck. The two, who were also in "Good Will Hunting," bring the same chemistry here, which elevates the movie. Extra credit also goes to Michael Stuhlbarg as the short-tempered idea man, Mr. Besegai, and his all-mouth lackey, Scalvo, played by Jack Harlow. In the long list of Damon and Affleck movies, "The Instigators" might not be considered one of their best, but it still makes for a decent watch and time-killer for a weekend afternoon.