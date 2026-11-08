5 Best Apple TV Movies To Watch After John Cena's Matchbox

Even though he might've been killed off in the "Fast and Furious" franchise as Dominic Toretto's brother (still boggles the mind), John Cena has taken the lead in his own car-flipping spectacular on Apple TV with "Matchbox." Directed by "Extraction" helmer Sam Hargrave, it follows Cena as Sean, who, after growing up with friends who all loved Matchbox toy cars, reunites with them years later. Things take a thrilling turn when it's revealed that Sean has become a seasoned CIA operative and inadvertently drags his friends into his latest mission, which sees them live out their childhood dreams of driving high-speed vehicles in wild, dangerous car chases.

Joining Cena in the global pursuit are Jessica Biel, MCU hero Danai Gurira, and Sam Richardson, among others. The film might not have earned the best score on Rotten Tomatoes, but Apple TV subscribers are lapping up the high-paced spectacle, and it's currently topping the movie charts (via FlixPatrol). Should you have got your toy cars out for the new movie, then you're in luck. We've pulled together five more films that might scratch the itch Cena and his crew started. Packed with the same kind of comedy, impressive action, and top-tier A-listers, these will certainly keep you occupied. So what are you waiting for? Check your mirrors, start your engines, and keep your hands at ten and two before adding these to your watchlist.