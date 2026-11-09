The Breakfast Club Meets Zombies In This Forgotten Sci-Fi Horror Movie

"The Breakfast Club" is easily one of the most important '80s films. From its cast boasting members of the Brat Pack like Emilio Estevez and Molly Ringwald to its inclusion in the National Film Registry in 2016, the movie has made its mark in cinematic history. Unsurprisingly, other projects have tried to evoke a similar feeling in audiences, including the 2025 zombie horror "This Is Not a Test."

The film follows a group of teens who come together thanks to a zombie apocalypse. Running from zombies leads them to their high school, where there's an infected teacher in a closet and a zombie principal. Nothing about their new normal is safe, causing them to make tough decisions when people are bitten by zombies or make sacrifices to help the majority survive.

"The Breakfast Club" similarities are mostly rooted in the setting, since it's a group of high school students stuck in their school alongside a few authority figures. Just swap out Saturday detention for the zombie apocalypse, and you have a "Breakfast Club"-inspired horror romp.