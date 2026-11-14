What To Do With Your Old And Discontinued Wemo Smart Home Gadgets

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At the start of 2026, Belkin decided to shut down the cloud services and app that controlled its smart home gadgets from the Wemo brand. The move has effectively rendered these devices functionally useless in a smart home capacity, unless users intervene. If you're still looking for what to do with them, there are actually a few options without much legwork.

Unlike other discontinued products, if you have a device on Belkin's list that was configured to work with Apple's HomeKit or a device connected via Threads prior to the January shutdown, you've probably noticed that it is still functional. However, any configuration that still needs to be done will need to take a more controlled approach. As Belkin's Wemo devices used the cloud services within the configuration of these connections, it's no longer possible to hook them up. Before we jump into non-official options, Belkin has now closed refunds and returns and recommends that you dispose of anything you can't get working.

The only devices not impacted are:

Wemo Smart Light Switch 3-Way (WLS0503)

Stage Smart Scene Controller (WSC010)

Smart Plug with Threads (WSP100)

Smart Video Doorbell Camera (WDC010)

However, as with Spotify's Car Thing and other discontinued hardware, some clever bods have figured out how to get the Wemo kit working again at home via some programming. There's a full set of instructions on GitHub, but it could be a head-scratcher for some. Let's take a gander at what these developers have managed.