What To Do With Your Old And Discontinued Wemo Smart Home Gadgets
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At the start of 2026, Belkin decided to shut down the cloud services and app that controlled its smart home gadgets from the Wemo brand. The move has effectively rendered these devices functionally useless in a smart home capacity, unless users intervene. If you're still looking for what to do with them, there are actually a few options without much legwork.
Unlike other discontinued products, if you have a device on Belkin's list that was configured to work with Apple's HomeKit or a device connected via Threads prior to the January shutdown, you've probably noticed that it is still functional. However, any configuration that still needs to be done will need to take a more controlled approach. As Belkin's Wemo devices used the cloud services within the configuration of these connections, it's no longer possible to hook them up. Before we jump into non-official options, Belkin has now closed refunds and returns and recommends that you dispose of anything you can't get working.
The only devices not impacted are:
- Wemo Smart Light Switch 3-Way (WLS0503)
- Stage Smart Scene Controller (WSC010)
- Smart Plug with Threads (WSP100)
- Smart Video Doorbell Camera (WDC010)
However, as with Spotify's Car Thing and other discontinued hardware, some clever bods have figured out how to get the Wemo kit working again at home via some programming. There's a full set of instructions on GitHub, but it could be a head-scratcher for some. Let's take a gander at what these developers have managed.
Of course there are open source projects to revive Wemo
Pywemo is a Python module created specifically to control inert Wemo devices trapped on your network. It'll allow you to detect, connect, and control them via Python scripting yourself. This is a module and not a complete tool, so you'd need some kind of idea about Python (or risk vibe coding something yourself). Handily, someone has also released a very rough piece of software called PyWemoGUI, which takes the module and spins it out into a complete piece of software for easier, visual management. Of course, you could always build your own if you wanted with Python for your intended operating system.
Another open-source option on GitHub is Open Wemo, which is a more complete variation on the idea Pywemo provides. However, Open Wemo does note that it can't support the Link, LED Bulbs, Thread devices, things like the crockpot, humidifier, heater, air purifier, coffee maker, or baby monitor due to differing protocols from what the program focuses on.
Other options on iOS include WeWhisperer, which will directly integrate with Shortcuts and Siri for more personal control. It details that there are in-app purchases, but the app itself is free to acquire. On Android, Bit Switch appears to be able to complete this task.