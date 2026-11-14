Drivers With Keyless Entry Are Vulnerable To This Car Theft Trick

Keyless entry to our cars can feel a bit like magic: Just walk up to your vehicle, press a button, and the doors unlock for you — heck, some models even let you skip the button-pressing step. But while this wireless tech is certainly a nice upgrade from fumbling around in your pocket or bag for your keys, it also happens to be fueling a wave of high-tech car thefts using a vulnerability called relay attacks. Instead of smashing windows, many car thieves are now using a car's own key fob signal against it to get in. The entire heist is super quiet, doesn't do any damage to the car physically, doesn't require the actual key fob to be there, and takes less than 60 seconds overall — Nicolas Cage would be proud, but owners are left fuming.

Pulling off this trick takes a two-person crew and some inexpensive signal-boosting hardware. It works by one thief holding a transmitter next to the car. Meanwhile, the other creeps up to your front porch (or anywhere along the exterior of your house) carrying a relay amplifier. This gadget looks for your key fob's faint radio frequency, even when it's just sitting on your kitchen table. Once the device snags the signal, the thief's device amplifies it and bounces it back to their partner's transmitter.

Unfortunately, this fools a car's computer — as far as it can tell, you're standing by the door with the key fob in hand. It then authorizes the signal, unlocks the doors, and lets the thieves in to press the push-start button. They drive away and no alarms are sounded, proving that the convenience of keyless entry also comes with a steep security loophole. It's why some carmakers are switching to digital keys.