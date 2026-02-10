Why Carmakers Are Switching To Digital Keys

The days of carrying around a physical key to unlock and start your car may soon be behind us. Now, carmakers are switching to digital keys housed on smartphones. You can even store car keys on your smartwatch if both are connected, or use the car manufacturer's app on your phone and pair it with your vehicle. From there, you can lock and unlock your car, start the engine, and perform other actions, depending on the car model and what features it offers.

Some car brands believe digital keys have an edge over traditional metal keys and key fobs because of their perceived customer value. Some of these automakers include Rivian, Audi, Chevrolet, Toyota, Jeep, Porsche, Ford, BMW, and more. This trend toward digital may continue to grow as the technology becomes more widely adopted by automakers worldwide.

Using digital keys offers clear benefits that car manufacturers like to promote. One of which is the convenience of having your car keys on your smartphone, as we often carry our devices everywhere. However, digital keys have drawbacks and raise concerns, such as how easily potential car thieves can hack these apps.