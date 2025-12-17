What Is 'NGate'? The Android Phone ATM Scam You Need To Know About

Cyber criminals have a tactic that allows them to make ATM withdrawals from your credit or debit card. However, they don't physically need your card to do it. By remotely targeting your Android phone, these criminals can gain access to your card information and you might never be aware that you're giving it to them.

This scam is referred to as NGate, named after the Near Field Communication (NFC) Relay feature that allows you to tap your card or phone at the checkout counter to pay for purchases. Your Android phone has a lot of good features to help protect you from scams, but NGate relies on social engineering to negate these safeguards. This particular scam happens when you respond to a message and download an app that links to your credit card. Typically, these messages will pretend to be from your bank, making the entire thing seem legitimate and urgent. The app, though, is engineered by the criminal and thus when you connect it to your credit card, they get all the information from it.

It can be an easy scam to fall victim to because of how legitimate it might seem. The scammers will often use a bank's logo and give a contact phone number, as well. However, with some preparedness and doing your own research into suspicious messages, you can ensure you don't fall victim to the NGate scam.