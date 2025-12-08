Android Will Warn You If A Scammer Asks To Share Your Screen On A Call

The entire new system is designed around breaking the "spell" that scammers can sometimes seem to cast with their social engineering tactics. Google says that once the warning triggers, it will require you to wait 30 seconds before you can continue. During this time, the sense of urgency that scammers often rely on will hopefully be broken through by logic, and that'll give you a chance to stop yourself before giving out your banking information to a bad actor.

As noted above, the feature first dropped as part of a pilot program in the UK, and Google says that it "helped thousands of users end calls that could have cost them a significant amount of money." Of course, even with a system like this in place, it still relies on the user to be able to spot when they are being scammed, and hopefully the downtime between when the warning pops up and when you can dismiss it is enough time to help break users out of any kind of panic that the scammers might have riled them up into.

Beyond the feature rolling out to more users, Google also says that it will start implementing the protection for more app types, including some peer-to-peer payment apps (such as Venmo, PayPal, etc), and it's likely we'll see even more Android security features in the months to come.