The 5 Best Satechi Accessories For The MacBook Neo
Satechi is a long-known brand for BGR readers, and that's because the third-party accessory maker offers tailored options for Apple products. For example, when Apple released the redesigned Mac mini, Satechi was the first to introduce a hub specifically made for this device that would blend well with Apple's new computer while offering additional storage expansion and multiple ports. With Apple's successful MacBook Neo, Satechi is also jumping ahead of the competition with a number of accessories made for Apple's most budget-friendly laptop. Many of the brand's gadgets match the MacBook Neo colors and help mitigate its hardware limitations — such as dongles to improve ports, or desktop accessories to make the aesthetics of your work environment or study room better. Some of the best MacBook Neo accessories from Satechi include a compact charger, a USB-C Snap Hub, and the Slim EX Wireless Mouse.
While Satechi currently offers a handful of accessories tailored for the MacBook Neo, there's a much wider range of devices that can work with Apple's new computer. These include Satechi's recently released 240W charging hub, which we reviewed, a number of mice and keyboards, USB-C cables, and more. For this list, we've selected the products that will help you build a useful yet aesthetic setup for your MacBook Neo with gadgets matching the Neo's official colors — indigo, blush, citrus, and silver.
OntheGo 45W charger
Whether you bought your MacBook Neo in the EU or you can't get enough chargers, Satechi offers an option from its OntheGo lineup. The charger supports the Dynamic Power System that can deliver up to 60W Max at plug-in, and sustains 45W of power. Apple's option, on the other hand, is a 20W adapter that charges the computer slowly, taking around 3 hours to go from 0% to 100%. Since the MacBook Neo can charge at a maximum of 35W, the OntheGo can fully charge the Neo in roughly 2 hours, making it quite an upgrade over Apple's number.
Most importantly, having a more capable charger can also help you power up several of your other products, including an iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy, a MacBook Air, and more. So, even if you can't make the most of this charge with the MacBook Neo, it can surely be worth carrying around. In addition, since this accessory comes in a small form factor, it won't occupy much space in your tote bag or backpack. The OntheGo 45W charger costs $30 and it comes in four different colors, and you can choose between EU and U.S. kind of plugs — although only the U.S. version comes with foldable prongs.
Form desk mat
If you're creating a workspace around your recently bought MacBook Neo, then Satechi's Form Desk Mat can be a central piece of that experience. After all, the third-party accessory maker specifically designed this mat to mirror the MacBook Neo colors, which include blush, citrus, indigo, and silver. Not to mention that choosing the color that matches your MacBook will make your setup look more uniform. Still, beyond aesthetics, the accessory acts as a protective layer, as it cushions your desk surface against everyday scratches, scuffs, and heat, while giving your laptop a designated space.
At roughly 27.5 by 13 inches, this mat offers a generous footprint that can easily accommodate the MacBook Neo and a full set of peripherals — or maybe just the peripherals if you'd rather have the Neo in a stand. Still, you could place the laptop in the center while using an external mouse, trackpad, or wireless keyboard right alongside it. The mat features a soft-to-the-touch polyurethane leather surface which makes the mouse glide fairly smoothly while still being grippy enough to hold the keyboard or the MacBook Neo in place during your long work or study sessions. In addition, it comes with reinforced edge stitching, which prevents fraying over time, so you don't have to replace it after a few months. Satechi's Form Desk Mat costs $40 and can be a worthy pick for anyone wanting to boost their MacBook Neo work setup with a cool and matching accessory.
USB-C Snap hub
Going back to productivity, Satechi offers a USB-C Snap Hub that takes both USB-C ports from the MacBook Neo, but adds quite a bit of useful ports in return. This can be useful because the Neo only features a single proper Type-C port with USB 3 speeds of 10 Gb/s, while the other one features USB 2 speeds of up to 480 Mb/s. With that, if you want to connect more than one external SSD or power-hungry peripheral, you need to make a choice between them. With the Snap Hub, however, you have access to two USB-C ports, one HDMI port, a USB-A port, and microSD and SD readers — greatly stepping up the two previously available ports.
According to Satechi, one of the USB-C ports and the USB-A port each support up to 5 Gb/s data transfer, while the other USB-C port comes with Power Delivery up to 45W. Still, the HDMI port offers up to 4K/60Hz for an external monitor, and the microSD and SD readers support up to 104 MB/s speeds, turning a laptop with not many ports into a proper MacBook.
Similar to the desk mat, users get the option to choose between all MacBook Neo colors; however, both the blush and indigo options were sold out at the time of writing for Satechi's $45 USB-C Snap Hub.
Slim EX1 wireless keyboard
While I'm a huge fan of the MacBook's keyboard and trackpad, I know that not everybody feels the same way, and that's when third-party manufacturers shine. In the past, we've reviewed Satechi's SM3 Slim Mechanical Keyboard, which became my go-to keyboard for the Apple Studio Display and Mac Studio setup I had at home. However, for users wanting something simpler and yet useful for several configurations — including quick pairing with other laptops or gadgets — the company's Slim EX1 Wireless Keyboard can be worth checking out. Available in five different colors — all four MacBook Neo colors as you might have guessed, in addition to a space black version — this slim and tiny keyboard is perfect for someone who doesn't have a lot of desk space or those that want a portable keyboard.
The keyboard features quiet low-profile keys and also supports instant OS key remapping for Mac and Windows, meaning that you can use its 4-in-1 connectivity (3 Bluetooth channels and a 2.4 GHz USB-C receiver) across different operating systems. It automatically turns your Mac's Command key into the alt key on Windows when you flip the keyboard's OS switch.
The company also says that the EX1 Wireless Keyboard is compatible with iPhones, iPads, Macs, Android smartphones, and Windows laptops. In addition, this accessory features a USB-C port for charging that lasts up to five weeks, and the battery can be removed and replaced. Satechi's Slim EX1 Wireless Keyboard is available for $50.
Slim EX wireless mouse
Last but not least, another useful Satechi accessory for the MacBook Neo is the Slim EX Wireless Mouse. This gadget can be especially helpful for people who don't like trackpads. Available in the same five colors available for the Slim EX1 Wireless Keyboard — indigo, citrus, blush, silver, and space black — you can easily match this peripheral with your MacBook Neo laptop, its mat, and charger. Satechi's wireless mouse comes with dual Bluetooth support and 2.4 GHz USB-C receiver, allowing you to instantly switch between devices, whether you're switching from a Mac to an iPad, or from a Windows to a Mac.
The wireless mouse features an anodized aluminum design, which should go well with the MacBook Neo while also providing better durability. Like the Slim EX1 keyboard, the mouse features a rechargeable battery via USB-C that is also removable. Unlike Apple's Magic Mouse, this one has the USB-C port on the front of the mouse, meaning you can connect it to power and still be able to use — no coffee breaks, sorry. Still, it's important to note that this mouse is made to be used wirelessly and does not support wired data use.
Finally, the Slim EX is also pretty quiet, meaning that you and others won't be hearing those endless clicks when you're on a call or in shared spaces. In addition, I've also liked how the mouse performs during my personal use. Satechi's EX Wireless Mouse costs $30.