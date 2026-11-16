The 5 Best Satechi Accessories For The MacBook Neo

Satechi is a long-known brand for BGR readers, and that's because the third-party accessory maker offers tailored options for Apple products. For example, when Apple released the redesigned Mac mini, Satechi was the first to introduce a hub specifically made for this device that would blend well with Apple's new computer while offering additional storage expansion and multiple ports. With Apple's successful MacBook Neo, Satechi is also jumping ahead of the competition with a number of accessories made for Apple's most budget-friendly laptop. Many of the brand's gadgets match the MacBook Neo colors and help mitigate its hardware limitations — such as dongles to improve ports, or desktop accessories to make the aesthetics of your work environment or study room better. Some of the best MacBook Neo accessories from Satechi include a compact charger, a USB-C Snap Hub, and the Slim EX Wireless Mouse.

While Satechi currently offers a handful of accessories tailored for the MacBook Neo, there's a much wider range of devices that can work with Apple's new computer. These include Satechi's recently released 240W charging hub, which we reviewed, a number of mice and keyboards, USB-C cables, and more. For this list, we've selected the products that will help you build a useful yet aesthetic setup for your MacBook Neo with gadgets matching the Neo's official colors — indigo, blush, citrus, and silver.