Satechi's New 240W Hub Powers My Whole Setup From A Single Outlet

Using the Satechi 240W ChargeView is very straightforward — connect to the power supply and enjoy six USB-C ports. A mount is included, so users can decide whether to keep the ChargeView in landscape or horizontal mode. The display screen rotates depending on which orientation the user chooses, and while portrait mode helped to limit the amount of space the 240W ChargeView occupied on my desk, I prefer using it in landscape, as it's easier to read the display. As the ChargeView gets connected to a new product, it immediately starts to charge it and an animation on the LCD tells me how many watts it's providing. Tapping the button on top of the charger shows helpful information about the device such as the internal temperature and how many watts each USB-C port is drawing.

In my experience, the charger worked exactly as expected, allowing me to power simpler devices like Sonos' Play speakers, which BGR reviewed a few months ago or to have a charger ready to go when my MacBook or iPad need some juice. While I do take care to let the ChargeView charger in a place with no direct sunlight, it's impressive how it keeps itself cool even with all ports being used, even during another heatwave in Europe. This is thanks to an active cooling system ensures the charger doesn't get too hot even when it's operating in full.