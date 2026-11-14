5 Best Time-Loop Horror Movies, Ranked

We can never be thankful enough for Vincenzo Natali giving us one of the finest cult horrors of all time with 1997's "Cube," which turned millions of millennials into huge fans of the Canadian-American filmmaker during their formative moviegoing years. Although he never reached the same heights again on the big screen after that (and he transitioned to directing TV shows like "Locke & Key" and "Hannibal" over the past decade), he gave us two more macabre delicacies. One of them was 2009's eerie monster-horror "Splice," followed by the low-key and low-budget "Haunter," starring "Signs" alum Abigail Breslin.

"Haunter's" intriguing concept is probably the best thing about it, as we follow the ghost of Lisa Johnson (Breslin), a teenage girl reliving the same day in 1985 when she was killed by a serial killer alongside her family. The twist here is that Lisa is aware she's dead, but her parents and brother aren't. She's pretty over it until she discovers she can connect with other victims on separate timelines through personal belongings and has a chance to save them while also helping her own family break the pattern and get out of the loop so their spirits can finally move on.

Though "Haunter" was too small-scale and standard to make a mark either critically or commercially, it did offer a compelling enough mystery imbued with a spooky atmosphere, some decent scares, and a solid cast that delivered. It's somewhat of an underrated and forgotten gem as far as time-loop horrors go, so if you're a hardcore fan, you should definitely give it a watch to decide for yourself.