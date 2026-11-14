5 Best Time-Loop Horror Movies, Ranked
Time-loop movies are evergreen for a reason. It's a formula that can apply to any genre — and lord knows we've got them all over the years, from "Groundhog Day" to "Edge of Tomorrow" and many more — and yet one that can be spun and reinvented in ways we've never thought of before. Reliving the same day, hour, minute, or a certain time period can be a soothingly familiar, unbearably suspenseful, or hauntingly terrifying concept. The latter, of course, goes for horrors where reliving the same events over and over again is usually more fun for us viewers than the characters who face some of their most horrifying nightmares time after time until they can somehow break out of them.
There aren't too many fantastic time-loop horrors out there that stand the test of time and hold up beyond a single watch, but here we attempted to find and highlight the five best ones worth praising. If you're a fan, you might find a gem or two among these that somehow missed you over the years.
5. Haunter (2013)
We can never be thankful enough for Vincenzo Natali giving us one of the finest cult horrors of all time with 1997's "Cube," which turned millions of millennials into huge fans of the Canadian-American filmmaker during their formative moviegoing years. Although he never reached the same heights again on the big screen after that (and he transitioned to directing TV shows like "Locke & Key" and "Hannibal" over the past decade), he gave us two more macabre delicacies. One of them was 2009's eerie monster-horror "Splice," followed by the low-key and low-budget "Haunter," starring "Signs" alum Abigail Breslin.
"Haunter's" intriguing concept is probably the best thing about it, as we follow the ghost of Lisa Johnson (Breslin), a teenage girl reliving the same day in 1985 when she was killed by a serial killer alongside her family. The twist here is that Lisa is aware she's dead, but her parents and brother aren't. She's pretty over it until she discovers she can connect with other victims on separate timelines through personal belongings and has a chance to save them while also helping her own family break the pattern and get out of the loop so their spirits can finally move on.
Though "Haunter" was too small-scale and standard to make a mark either critically or commercially, it did offer a compelling enough mystery imbued with a spooky atmosphere, some decent scares, and a solid cast that delivered. It's somewhat of an underrated and forgotten gem as far as time-loop horrors go, so if you're a hardcore fan, you should definitely give it a watch to decide for yourself.
4. Triangle (2009)
Christopher Smith's feature is likely the most well-known time-loop horror from the aughts, and that's no coincidence. After flopping at the box office, only making an estimated $1.6 million gross worldwide (before international re-releases) against its $12 million budget, "Triangle" quickly found a cult following in the years after its release. Initially wrapped in a slasher veneer, Smith's film gradually turns into a mind-bending mystery filled with trepidation, murder, and time manipulation that grants it an additional layer that few horrors have.
The plot tells the story of a single mother named Jess (Melissa George) who takes a boat trip with a friend and other people that goes awry. After getting caught in a nasty storm in the middle of the ocean, the group comes across a giant, seemingly abandoned passenger ship they decide to board to find help and survive their doomed situation. Once there, Jess and the others stumble on ominous signs and items that suggest something has gone very wrong here, in addition to spotting a figure that seems to stalk them. In the hectic and baffling events that soon follow, Jess realizes she's up against something way more sinister and disturbing than a killer in a rugged burlap mask.
"Triangle" is a brainy (if somewhat convoluted), carefully constructed mind-trip that keeps the viewer in its grip by ramping up suspense and constantly posing questions that we're given the time to find an answer to before getting more hints. At times, Smith's screenplay feels too clever and twisted for its own good, making some of the wilder plot points hard to follow, but once they connect (after putting the group and us through some gory shenanigans), "Triangle" delivers a conclusion that feels both wicked and oddly fitting — a legitimately ballsy swing for the fences.
3. Happy Death Day (2017)
Few low-budget horrors manage to hit the bullseye and capture the zeitgeist as well as Christopher Landon's horror comedy "Happy Death Day" did almost a decade ago. Scott Lobdell's clever screenplay is lighthearted and fun, filled with entertaining twists all the way, and finds a route to revitalize the overly familiar trappings of slashers and the played-out clichés of a time-loop narrative we've become accustomed to over the past few decades.
The plot revolves around Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe), a stereotypical college chick with the face of a supermodel, who awakens in a messy dorm room on her birthday, hungover as hell, soon realizing it's also the day when she gets killed — over and over again — by a masked maniac. Trouble is, after her first death, she finds herself back in that same room on the same day with the events repeating themselves, including her murder. She really has one option: Find out who the killer is and break the pattern, even if she has to die a multitude of horrific deaths while investigating potential suspects.
Though the smart writing and smooth direction were key in "Happy Death Day" becoming a critical and commercial hit, it wouldn't have worked without Rothe's utterly charming lead performance. She's totally game — hilarious, mean, and sexy in equal measure — and having an absolute blast with the role, which is palpable throughout the entire movie. Undoubtedly, "Happy Death Day" is one of the best times you can have as far as time-loop horrors go.
2. Caddo Lake (2024)
Logan George and Celine Held's 2024 "Caddo Lake" is the odd one out on this list. It's no traditional time-loop movie (we won't hold it against anyone who puts it in the time travel bracket), and it's a bit of a stretch to call it a horror. But M. Night Shyamalan's name as a producer attached doesn't come up by coincidence. It's just such a potent mystery thriller with an often creepy and haunting atmosphere that we couldn't leave it out.
The story takes place at Caddo Lake on the Louisiana-Texas border, following a dysfunctional and broken family whose young daughter, Anna (Caroline Falk), suddenly goes missing one day. It's assumed by her stepmother, Celeste (Lauren Ambrose), and father, Daniel (Eric Lange), that she was following her stepsister, Ellie (Eliza Scanlen), on a skiff through the lake — but no one can find any trace of her whatsoever. Simultaneously, we're also introduced to Paris (Dylan O'Brien), a dredger in his 30s, grieving his late mother and trying to figure out what caused her seizures around the lake that eventually led to her untimely death. Before long, the paths of Ellie and Paris intersect as they discover the lake has some sort of supernatural energy that opens portals to different time periods.
Instead of being stuck in the same day, the past, present, and future bleed into each other in "Caddo Lake," creating a fascinating, if gloomy, closed loop of events that inevitably seals the characters' fates. The nuanced and emotionally charged exploration of this alongside Paris and Ellie is what makes this film a gripping and surprisingly suspenseful chiller that steadily intensifies as we're putting the pieces of the narrative puzzle into place. It's one of the finest time-loop movies to come out in recent years.
1. Timecrimes (2007)
When talking about the greatest time-loop horrors, there's just no way around Nacho Vigalondo's low-budget wonder, "Timecrimes." The 2007 movie was the Spanish writer-director's feature debut, for which he scraped together $2.6 million, just to see it flop at the box office before becoming a cult classic. Whether watching nearly 20 years ago or recently, the feel of the restricted budget is always apparent, yet never distractingly so. Vigalondo's script is so painstakingly structured that any shortcomings affected by the finances seem negligible.
The plot follows a man named Hector (Karra Elejalde) in the Spanish countryside, who sits in the backyard of his house (that he and his wife are renovating) overlooking the woods. Relaxing in his chair and scanning the field with binoculars, he spots an attractive young woman. When his wife leaves, Hector decides to investigate and finds the girl lying on the ground, passed out. Another man wearing blood-stained bandages on his face approaches and stabs him in the arm with a pair of scissors. Hector runs away and hides in a science lab where he encounters a researcher who offers to help with his new predicament. He just needs to step into his experimental machine and travel back in time. He does, and the result is a fascinating disaster.
"Timecrimes" takes an ordinary situation and turns it into a mind-bending tale that folds in on itself over and again. It goes from mundane to hilarious to scary to what-the-hell-is-going-on fast, and every additional "solution" Hector comes up with seems to complicate the equation in a chaotic yet oddly logical way. "Timecrimes" may not be flawless, but it's a riveting blend of sci-fi and horror spiced with rich Spanish humor. Simply put, it's a must-watch for time-loop horror enthusiasts.