MagSafe Stickers Can Be Great - If You Avoid These Common Installation Problems

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It can be so convenient to stick your smartphone onto a wireless charging station or use a magnetic power bank whenever the battery warrants a charge. Though not all devices have the MagSafe technology needed to stick magnetic accessories to them, compatible stickers can give many phones wireless charging and snap-on accessories like grips, mounts, power banks, and other cool gadgets. Convenient as they may be, these MagSafe stickers might not be all they're cracked up to be. This has less to do with the products themselves and more to do with user error.

MagSafe stickers may work as intended if they aren't applied to the intended area. MagSafe adapters, as they're also called, may understandably be placed on the wrong surfaces, like the back of the phone itself or the inside of its case. Instead, attach the adhesive to the case's outer edge for a stronger connection and less charging interference. Don't remove the sticker once it's placed. Otherwise, it may not cling as well to the case once you stick it back on.

Hopeful MagSafe users should also be wary of how they position a MagSafe sticker. Users should try to install the adhesive as close to the center of the smartphone as possible. Products like the Mophie Snap Adapter, which you can buy for $10.49 on Amazon, come with a guide that makes it even easier to align the magnetic sticker on the back of your device. Outlets like Griplux also suggest using a washable marker to lay out where you should place the adapter beforehand.