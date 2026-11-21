Here's What Happens When You Stop Paying For Ring Protect
For anyone interested in a video doorbell, you may end up spending more than just the price for the device. Many doorbells, such as ones made by Ring, allow you to view a live feed through the app on your smartphone or hub. However, if you want to record footage and gain access to enhanced security, you'll need to pay for a subscription every month.
Being able to record through your video doorbell seems like it should come standard on the camera, but it isn't on Ring devices. For additional security features, you'll need to invest in Ring Protect, Ring's subscription-based service. There are several tiers to choose from, all providing different functionality. If you don't pay for the subscription, you miss out on recording up to 180 days of video event history, alerts for people, packages, and vehicles, 30 minute recordings in live view, multi-cam live view, video calls, snapshots, video previews, and more at higher tiers.
Once you stop paying for Ring Protect, you'll lose out on all those added features. Without it, you'll only be able to view the live feed, activate two-way talk, set up motion zones, and use Alexa on your Ring camera to view the cameras on a smart device. If you want to cancel, you can do so on Ring's website and you'll keep the plan until the end of the billing cycle.
What you lose without Ring Protect
Ring is one gadget that gets worse without a subscription, as it loses several enhanced security features. You still may be able to view the live feed of your Ring doorbell or camera, but you won't be able to record any footage or watch anything that was recorded during the time you had Ring Protect. This includes being able to record 30 minutes in live view.
Losing access to view previously recorded videos is one downside of canceling your Ring Protect subscription. Anything that was captured within the last 180 days is no longer able to be viewed. If you have videos you want to view again without your plan, you can download them before you cancel Ring Protect.
Another enhanced feature is the Ring camera's ability to detect people, packages, and vehicles through Smart Alerts. Without Ring Protect, your Ring camera will no longer alert you when it detects signs of motion. This means you won't know if a person, package, or vehicle is moving within the line of sight of the ring camera. The free version just alerts you to any movement that the camera picks up. Other features include being able to view multiple cameras at once, get video calls when someone rings the Ring doorbell, see snapshots of video, and preview videos in GIF form.
Ring Protect offers multiple price tier options
If you absolutely want to have advanced security measures for your family and home, there are several tiers of Ring Protect to choose from. Knowing which tier to choose from can not only provide better protection, but may offer more peace of mind as well. Plus, if you do have a Ring Protect subscription, you can get a discount on additional products if you add any in the future.
Ring offers four Ring Protect plans, each with a different name, price, and specifications. Ring Solo is $4.99 a month and covers just a single Ring doorbell or camera. It comes with video event history, smart alerts, multi-cam, extended live view, and doorbell calls. The next tier, Ring Multi, includes the same details plus extended warranties for $9.99 a month. Ring Pro is $19.99 per month, and includes everything the others offer plus SOS Response, Alexa Greetings, LTE Streaming, a familiar faces feature, video descriptions, active, and unusual event warnings.
The highest tier is called Virtual Security Guard, which is the most expensive plan of them all at $99 a month. It includes everything the others have plus automatically sends a licensed security guard to check on any disturbances the camera detects. If you want to try and save money on a Ring product and subscription, go for the one that works best for you. Also consider cheap accessories for your Ring device, too.