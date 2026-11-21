For anyone interested in a video doorbell, you may end up spending more than just the price for the device. Many doorbells, such as ones made by Ring, allow you to view a live feed through the app on your smartphone or hub. However, if you want to record footage and gain access to enhanced security, you'll need to pay for a subscription every month.

Being able to record through your video doorbell seems like it should come standard on the camera, but it isn't on Ring devices. For additional security features, you'll need to invest in Ring Protect, Ring's subscription-based service. There are several tiers to choose from, all providing different functionality. If you don't pay for the subscription, you miss out on recording up to 180 days of video event history, alerts for people, packages, and vehicles, 30 minute recordings in live view, multi-cam live view, video calls, snapshots, video previews, and more at higher tiers.

Once you stop paying for Ring Protect, you'll lose out on all those added features. Without it, you'll only be able to view the live feed, activate two-way talk, set up motion zones, and use Alexa on your Ring camera to view the cameras on a smart device. If you want to cancel, you can do so on Ring's website and you'll keep the plan until the end of the billing cycle.