Your Ring Camera Has An AI Description Feature (And It's Pretty Creepy)

Launched in 2014, Ring cameras can help individuals protect their property by giving them access to live video feeds wherever a device is installed. Acquired by Amazon in 2018, Ring now has 50 different devices available with an assortment of features and specs. There are some uncomfortable truths about using Ring cameras, but there's one feature in particular that may give you the creeps.

Backed by generative artificial intelligence (AI), Ring's Video Descriptions are meant to be a way for users to distinguish between normal activity and emergencies when observing camera footage. Available with a subscription, Video Descriptions provide details about what's going on when motion is detected on a camera. While it can be useful, it can also be disturbing knowing that AI is combing through your video footage. Fortunately, you have options.

Video Descriptions are a part of a suite of AI features from Ring, which also includes Single Event Alert, which reduces notifications by combining alerts, and Active Warnings, which notifies visitors about recording devices being used. While there are plenty of things you didn't know your Ring camera could do, for now, let's take a closer look at what Video Descriptions are and how you can control this AI feature.