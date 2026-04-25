10 Things You Didn't Know Your Ring Camera Can Do

Ring is a famous video doorbell brand that launched in 2013 and it went on to gain massive popularity, including an appearance on "Shark Tank." And with the brand consistently earning sky-high ratings on Amazon, we understand why you chose it. These devices let you see who's at your door and answer it from your couch.

But are you using it to its full potential? Most people treat the gadget as nothing more than a fancy peephole to check if their pizza delivery has arrived. That camera feature is just the tip of the iceberg. Your Ring camera punches well above its weight when it comes to state-of-the-art features. With options like Search Party and Quick Replies, you can make everyday tasks far more facile.

So what you need to do is stop seeing the doorbell as just a camera and wasting its utility, and start treating it like the central command it's meant to be. To help you, in this article, we'll walk you through lesser-known yet godsend tricks and automations of the doorbell, and show you how to turn that basic buzzer into a well-automated security guard.