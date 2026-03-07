4 Underrated Smart TV Features You Need To Start Using

Many people own a smart TV, and while it's often the centerpiece of living rooms, it's likely used for little more than running the best streaming services, watching movies, and playing games from a PlayStation or Xbox. As with any new tech, it's always worth checking out some of the more hidden features to get the most out of your smart TV. The good news is that, while many of these features can improve your smart TV experience, they don't require expert technical knowledge.

There are plenty of miscellaneous features that most modern smart TVs now support, such as streaming Xbox games on your TV, controlling smart devices, viewing your doorbell camera, or simply displaying family photos as a screensaver. If you're looking to make the most out of your smart TV's capabilities, it's worth having a look at some of the understated smart TV features your model in particular supports.