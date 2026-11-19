Historically, science fiction has always ventured into unconventional territory, sparking questions and pushing boundaries that other genres can't quite reach. However, in tackling these topics, it sometimes pushes limits not everyone approves of. The result has sometimes led to some of the most influential sci-fi films to ever hit the silver screen, while in other cases it has hit brick walls in certain territories and has been permanently banned from ever being shown.

Some of your favorite films have been cut off from distant shores after imposing bodies slapped the projects on the wrist and sent them on their way. Some films have understandably been stopped from general release for obvious reasons, while others have been banned for breaking guidelines that might seem hard to believe. We've pulled together five entries that met, or rather failed to meet, specific guidelines and, as a result, either took years to finally get the go-ahead and be released to specific audiences or are still sitting on a blacklist for specific countries, never to see the light of day.

Take a look and see which ones you've been lucky enough to see. To start things off, we're looking back at a renowned, nasty little watch of a film that led to such a massive fallout that even the director himself helped pull it back before it was let loose once again, decades later.