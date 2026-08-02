5 Best Keanu Reeves Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked

These days, Keanu Reeves' name is mostly synonymous with two franchises, "John Wick" and "The Matrix." Long gone is the time of the 1990s and the early 2000s when he was simultaneously doing blockbuster actioners, obscure dramas, and straightforward rom-coms, experimenting with his own range in the various roles he chose. Now, he still dabbles in comedies (like Aziz Ansari's "Good Fortune" or Jonah Hill's "Outcome") and questionable B-movies (like 2018's "Siberia") occasionally, but he almost completely transitioned out of sci-fi — save for his voice acting work in the video game franchise "Cyberpunk."

Interestingly enough, he had a short and rather underwhelming stint with sci-fi actioners before The Wachowski Sisters' trailblazer flick came along (namely, 1995's "Johnny Mnemonic" and 1996's "Chain Reaction"), but the success had yet to come. You'd think that after "The Matrix" became a sensation, the actor would be drowning in sci-fi roles, but the truth is that he kept his distance from those offers, other than returning as Neo in the sequels. As I was going through his filmography, it was actually surprising to learn that Reeves did very few sci-fis over his four-decade-plus acting career. So the ranking of his five best ones will hardly be a shock to anyone.