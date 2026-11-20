Owen Wilson's Golf Comedy On Apple TV Swings Big In Season 2 And Wins It All
When Jason Keller's "Stick" premiered last year, for a moment, it seemed like the feel-good sports comedy was an attempt to fill the space that Apple TV's megahit "Ted Lasso" had left after three seasons two years prior. Thankfully, Keller's show quickly forged its own identity instead of solely riding the coattails of Jason Sudeikis and Co., and it became the kind of light-hearted sports tale we haven't seen since Ron Shelton's 1996 cult classic, "Tin Cup."
The story of a has-been, former golf pro named Pryce Cahill (played by a shaggy Owen Wilson) finding a teen prodigy, Santi Wheeler (Peter Dager), and upending his dull and underachieving life to caddy for the youngster while also preparing him for the big league was the stuff of classic sports movies. But Keller was more interested in exploring the humanity of his multi-layered characters and the camaraderie that gradually sprang to life between them, which slowly became the heart and soul of the series. Even if you were initially drawn in by the genre trappings — the tournaments, the tension, the competitive spirit — you stayed for a flawed but immensely likable group of people who turned into a loving family by the end of the freshman season.
The follow-up, now streaming on Apple TV, deepens that already established bond while also advancing to the logical next level in terms of competition. Focusing more on the master than the pupil this time, Season 2 delivers a mostly predictable yet profoundly satisfying comeback that leans on the emotional and mental aspects of the game (as well as the characters) more than ever before. The result is a huge win for everyone involved — on and off the screen.
The psychology of victory, loss, and self-sabotage
After Season 1, Santi is now taking things slow, not rushing to become a pro. Or at least that's what Pryce is forcing him to do, but constant approaches from agents and sponsors promising the world and beyond eventually get to him to make the move and seize momentum. Instead of going to college, he turns pro with a huge team backing him, despite Pryce's several warnings that Santi isn't ready. Meanwhile, Pryce is getting coaxed by his former rival Clark (Timothy Olyphant with much more screen time, nearly stealing the entire season) to return to the pro circuit and make a comeback run that could see him win the U.S. Open as the oldest player ever. Pryce keeps shrugging his rival off, but when Santi lets him go due to their recurring disagreement, he gives in to Clark to see whether he's still got what it takes to compete at the highest level.
Keller juxtaposes Pryce and Santi's separate journeys — which breaks the group up for a while — but it's never a question which one is the more dominant storyline. While Santi's transformation to turn pro and deal with never-before-seen pressure and receiving status is interesting, Pryce's trip down memory lane to confront his past is the main attraction here. From visiting his childhood mentor to rekindling an old flame and seeking the help of a sports psychiatrist, Season 2 embraces the depth and complexity of introspection in a fascinating manner. Immersing us in flashbacks with a roster of renowned guest stars that any current TV show would be jealous of (from Rhea Seehorn to Billy Zane, Michael Trucco, and more), Keller painstakingly digs around in Pryce's head to find the raw diamond of compelling drama.
Stick Season 2 goes deeper for a bigger payoff
While there's still plenty of miraculous swings and birdies to enjoy, Keller plays the heartstrings connected to the sport's tissue like a virtuoso. He showed us before with a poignant exploration of grief that "Stick" can and will go under the surface to mine affection in a superb, if heart-wrenching way, and he takes it one step further in Season 2. Golf is as much a mind game as any solo sport, and the baggage you carry inside can be a lot heavier (and more triggering) than a bag of clubs. Through Pryce's self-reflection that goes all the way back to his happiest and most traumatic childhood memories, Keller and Wilson showcase a rich emotional range that hits incredibly close to home.
Without overindulging or overanalyzing the poor behavioral patterns inflicted upon us by our parents (and other adults) in our formative years, "Stick" magnificently reveals how they connect and manifest themselves in virtually every area of our lives. Since relationships are everything when it comes to this show, those revelations from past regrets and hurts carry a weight that infuses every major character arc with a potent honesty and stirring underpinnings that will catch you under their waves whether you want it or not. And even if you can see some of them approaching from a mile away, that doesn't lessen their earth-shattering power on impact.
Thanks to the stellar cast — Wilson, Seehorn, Olyphant, Marc Maron, and Mariana Treviño in particular — the emotional payoff is simply tremendous. From start to finish, "Stick" Season 2 is quiet yet riveting television in a fashion that may not be groundbreaking but surely feels like balm to the heart and soul. Here's hoping we get more of it just the same.