When Jason Keller's "Stick" premiered last year, for a moment, it seemed like the feel-good sports comedy was an attempt to fill the space that Apple TV's megahit "Ted Lasso" had left after three seasons two years prior. Thankfully, Keller's show quickly forged its own identity instead of solely riding the coattails of Jason Sudeikis and Co., and it became the kind of light-hearted sports tale we haven't seen since Ron Shelton's 1996 cult classic, "Tin Cup."

The story of a has-been, former golf pro named Pryce Cahill (played by a shaggy Owen Wilson) finding a teen prodigy, Santi Wheeler (Peter Dager), and upending his dull and underachieving life to caddy for the youngster while also preparing him for the big league was the stuff of classic sports movies. But Keller was more interested in exploring the humanity of his multi-layered characters and the camaraderie that gradually sprang to life between them, which slowly became the heart and soul of the series. Even if you were initially drawn in by the genre trappings — the tournaments, the tension, the competitive spirit — you stayed for a flawed but immensely likable group of people who turned into a loving family by the end of the freshman season.

The follow-up, now streaming on Apple TV, deepens that already established bond while also advancing to the logical next level in terms of competition. Focusing more on the master than the pupil this time, Season 2 delivers a mostly predictable yet profoundly satisfying comeback that leans on the emotional and mental aspects of the game (as well as the characters) more than ever before. The result is a huge win for everyone involved — on and off the screen.