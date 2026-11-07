5 Best Shows To Watch After Apple TV's Slow Horses

Apple TV has now become a streaming service known for consistently churning out bangers. With the underrated modern sci-fi classic series "For All Mankind" and the award-munching comedic creep-fest "Widow's Bay" to name a few, there's one series that still feels, even after its sixth season, like it's slipping under the radar, just like the band of bad spies it focuses on. "Slow Horses" feels like it's going to become "The Wire" of spy shows, in that it probably won't get the full attention it deserves until it ends. Adapting Mick Herron's "Slough House" books, the series follows Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), a couch potato and product of the Cold War, as he tries to manage a gang of failed MI6 agents who constantly find themselves in danger.

After finishing its sixth season, the show continues to earn immense praise from critics, with not a single episode dropping below 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. But now, after waiting another year to get reacquainted with the residents of Slough House, what can keep us busy? Unlike The Park, which sends River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) and his associates on pointless tasks to keep them occupied, we've found five shows that can thankfully fill the void while we wait to get back in action. If you like a bit more wit in your thrillers than usual, or some barbarous British back-and-forth, we've got you covered. So do as Lamb would do: open up your stinkiest bag of crisps, put your feet up, and get stuck into these for the time being.