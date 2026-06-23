5 TV Shows Like Widow's Bay You Need To Watch

You might've missed the ferry already, but the biggest show to come out of Apple TV lately has been the brilliant horror comedy series "Widow's Bay." Somewhere between a Stephen King novel and a "Parks and Recreation" episode (fitting, given that it's created by the sitcom's writer and co-producer, Katie Dippold) sits this brilliant series that's done well with critics across the board for its first season.

Now, though, with the Season 1 finale released and a lengthy wait for our return trip back to the freaky island, you're going to need something else to fill the void, and we've thankfully got plenty of alternatives for you to get stuck into. Should you want some more frights than funnies this time around, or at least little laughs here and there as the horror unfolds, then worry not.

Light your torches, check your cellphone signal and join us as we brave five shows that all check the boxes that "Widow's Bay" managed to fill in its short time on screens this year. Just don't come crying to us when you find yourself hiding behind your couch at whatever might be on display. After making it out of Widow's Bay, you really should be used to creepy and kooky junk by now.