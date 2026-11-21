You never know when the next power outage will hit, and while disruptions can sometimes only last a few hours, more extreme ones can shut off your power for days or even weeks. This is why U.S. households often contain 1,000Wh to 2,000Wh portable power stations that usually don't weigh much, but can be great for maintaining the refrigerator's cold during a storm, keeping hundreds of dollars in groceries fresh, while ensuring they're still connected to the internet, have enough power to charge phones, and so on.

In a case where you need to use a portable power station in an emergency, some of the ways to ensure they last longer is to turn off the wall-plug button, use USB ports instead of regular wall charger bricks, and forgoing things that make heat like coffee makers, hair dryers, or, well, heaters.

By following these tips, you can ensure the outage will disrupt you a bit less, and if you also follow suggestions to preserve your power banks around the house, they can also be a great help for everyday tech. In addition, you can always check out some of Anker's best portable power stations whenever you need extra power, whether because you're going camping or because you're facing a power outage, as these accessories can give you extra peace of mind when an emergency happens.