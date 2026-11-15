3 Useful Anker Power Stations You Should Keep For Emergencies

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It can be hard to put a finger on the when and why of electrical failures, but the details aren't going to matter as much when your HVAC system isn't working in the dead of winter. This is why many homeowners will invest in emergency power solutions, and brands like Anker can supply the hardware. What you'll want to look for is called a power station (not a portable power bank), a pretty hefty-looking device that's often equipped with handles or wheels.

You won't find Anker power stations on the company's main website; you'll either need to head to the Anker-Solix site (Anker's backup power sub-label) or search on Amazon for a particular product. That said, we advise doing so; when it comes to emergency power, the Anker-Solix lineup is a force to be reckoned with. But your home's power needs could be wildly different from your neighbor's, which is why we're glad that Anker offers multiple power station tiers and models.

With numerous options to choose from, we thought we'd make things a little easier by homing in on what we consider to be the three best Anker power stations. We'll be kicking things off by discussing the C1000 Gen 2, which is the lightest of the three power generators we selected.