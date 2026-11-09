What To Check Before Buying A Used Anker Power Station
If you like to camp, hunt, or travel to places off the beaten trail, a portable power station could be a literal lifesaver. After all, nobody wants to end up lost in the wilderness without a way to get help or find their way back. However, unlike power banks (which tend to be quite cheap), a portable power station can often cost hundreds of dollars and you'll pay more for one from a reputable brand like Anker. It may be possible to save by picking one up secondhand, but before handing over any money, there are several crucial things you should check.
The most important thing is to verify the age of the power station. Rather than taking the seller's word for it, Google the model number to find its initial release date. Most of Anker's portable power stations come with a five-year warranty and are designed to last twice that, so anything semi-recent should be good for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately though, Anker warranties only apply to the original buyer and aren't transferable so if it breaks, you're out of luck.
Next, examine the station for any visible damage. Pay particular attention to the ports and sockets — if there are any burn marks, corrosion, or melting, the device likely isn't safe. Check the casing for cracks or swelling too, as this could indicate a bulging battery, which is a serious fire hazard and one of the few signs your power bank is no longer safe to use. Assuming everything seems above board, it's time to do some actual testing.
How to make sure you're not being ripped off
If you're meeting a seller from Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, or similar websites, you likely won't be able to extensively test the power station before money changes hands. That said, there's absolutely nothing wrong with asking to turn the device on, making sure it charges your phone, and (if you have something to plug in) verifying the outlets work as expected. Assuming the station's charge level doesn't drastically change within a few minutes, it's probably fine.
Many of the nifty ways to preserve Anker power banks apply here too, and knowing how to store a power station properly is key to prolonging the life of your device and ensuring both power output and capacity remain as high as possible over time. Thankfully, the rules are nice and simple: Store the unit somewhere dark, cool, and dry, and check the charge level every few months. This will slowly drop, and if the battery remains fully empty for prolonged periods, it could suffer permanent damage. So, try to keep it at around 60 percent. That said, check your model's manual, as some Anker power stations recommend topping up to 100% every three months instead.
Realistically, the only way to guarantee safety is to avoid the used market entirely. Luckily, there are plenty of portable power stations that punch above their price bracket (including the Anker Solix C1000) so you're not exactly short of affordable options.