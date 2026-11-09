What To Check Before Buying A Used Anker Power Station

If you like to camp, hunt, or travel to places off the beaten trail, a portable power station could be a literal lifesaver. After all, nobody wants to end up lost in the wilderness without a way to get help or find their way back. However, unlike power banks (which tend to be quite cheap), a portable power station can often cost hundreds of dollars and you'll pay more for one from a reputable brand like Anker. It may be possible to save by picking one up secondhand, but before handing over any money, there are several crucial things you should check.

The most important thing is to verify the age of the power station. Rather than taking the seller's word for it, Google the model number to find its initial release date. Most of Anker's portable power stations come with a five-year warranty and are designed to last twice that, so anything semi-recent should be good for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately though, Anker warranties only apply to the original buyer and aren't transferable so if it breaks, you're out of luck.

Next, examine the station for any visible damage. Pay particular attention to the ports and sockets — if there are any burn marks, corrosion, or melting, the device likely isn't safe. Check the casing for cracks or swelling too, as this could indicate a bulging battery, which is a serious fire hazard and one of the few signs your power bank is no longer safe to use. Assuming everything seems above board, it's time to do some actual testing.