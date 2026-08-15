4 Signs Your Power Bank Is No Longer Safe To Use

We've all been there: you're halfway through a long flight or enjoying a summer hike through the mountains when your phone's battery dips into the red zone. Thank goodness you have your trusty power bank with you, as it's an absolute lifesaver in situations like these. But while we tend to think of these portable chargers like invincible bricks of endless energy, whether they're the best wireless power banks or corded, the reality is that they actually have a finite lifespan and should be handled with care, otherwise they can get damaged and become unsafe to use. In fact, if your power bank looks swollen, gets super hot, dies quickly, or is damaged somehow, it isn't safe to continue using.

Underneath every power bank's metal or plastic exterior lies a complex chemical setup, typically powered by lithium-ion cells. These degrade naturally over time. Even a good quality portable charger that endures years of heavy use will still eventually reach the end of the line. But the danger isn't just that you'll be left with a dead phone when you need it most: a damaged lithium-ion battery can be a serious fire hazard that can put your personal safety at risk.

However, a dying power bank will often have physical and functional warning signs that it's failing. If you want to protect your tech and stay safe, you need to know exactly what to look for. Here are four major signs that your power bank is no longer safe to use.