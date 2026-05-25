Why Do Power Banks Keep Catching Fire On Planes?

Anyone traveling by plane these days knows that there are some pretty important rules when it comes to packing your luggage. But alongside the usual rules for weapons, liquids, and gels, portable power banks — and other electronic devices containing lithium-ion batteries — are facing heightened scrutiny due to an increased risk of fire and burns due to faulty batteries or misuse. The FAA reported 93 incidents in 2025, and 2026 is already seeing a spike, with 22 reported by mid-April. In response, Southwest Airlines now requires passengers to keep portable chargers visible during use, while Japan has banned power banks on flights altogether.

So, what's the problem with devices containing lithium-ion batteries? Faulty lithium-ion batteries can overheat or short-circuit, which can kickstart a dangerous chain reaction called thermal runaway, a process where rising temperatures inside the battery continually release energy, as it perpetually grows hotter and hotter. That increases the risk of fire, but the materials are also highly reactive and flammable. Lithium fires are aggressive and self-sufficient. Efforts to douse them are likely to fail and if successful, the fire can reignite. As reported by CBS News, an Alaskan Airlines flight had to land after a power bank onboard caught fire. While not aboard a plane, in another incident, a 75-year-old woman died of injuries after a charger exploded in her lap.