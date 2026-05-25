Why Do Power Banks Keep Catching Fire On Planes?
Anyone traveling by plane these days knows that there are some pretty important rules when it comes to packing your luggage. But alongside the usual rules for weapons, liquids, and gels, portable power banks — and other electronic devices containing lithium-ion batteries — are facing heightened scrutiny due to an increased risk of fire and burns due to faulty batteries or misuse. The FAA reported 93 incidents in 2025, and 2026 is already seeing a spike, with 22 reported by mid-April. In response, Southwest Airlines now requires passengers to keep portable chargers visible during use, while Japan has banned power banks on flights altogether.
So, what's the problem with devices containing lithium-ion batteries? Faulty lithium-ion batteries can overheat or short-circuit, which can kickstart a dangerous chain reaction called thermal runaway, a process where rising temperatures inside the battery continually release energy, as it perpetually grows hotter and hotter. That increases the risk of fire, but the materials are also highly reactive and flammable. Lithium fires are aggressive and self-sufficient. Efforts to douse them are likely to fail and if successful, the fire can reignite. As reported by CBS News, an Alaskan Airlines flight had to land after a power bank onboard caught fire. While not aboard a plane, in another incident, a 75-year-old woman died of injuries after a charger exploded in her lap.
How can I avoid faulty lithium batteries?
The easiest ways to limit your exposure to a lithium battery fire are to avoid cheap, poorly made devices and follow manufacturer recommendations when it comes to properly using the device. Overheating and other complications can happen when the batteries are overused, such as too many devices being plugged in at once. Problems can also arise when lithium devices are treated poorly, damaged, or stored improperly.
Always store batteries away from anything that is flammable or could potentially cause the device or battery harm. Store them at temperatures above 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius) and below 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius). Try to avoid exposing them to extreme temperatures when you're traveling, too.
When boarding a plane, follow all safety instructions, which generally include information about devices containing lithium batteries — devices with these batteries should never be left in check bags. Following the TSA's battery restrictions for carry-on luggage is a great way to stay safe everywhere, not just at the airport or on a plane. Moreover, the best TSA approved power banks on Amazon, not only meet the allowance requirements, but also are generally well-received and considered safe by many users.