Here Are TSA's Battery Restrictions For Your Carry-On Luggage

FAA rules are pretty clear when it comes to carrying batteries in your luggage. You can only carry spare (such as for a camera) or uninstalled batteries, including portable chargers for mobile devices, in your carry-on luggage. If you are asked to check in your carry-on at the boarding gate, you'll have to remove any spare batteries and carry them with you in the aircraft cabin.

Although there is no restriction on the number of batteries you can carry with individual capacities below 100 watt-hours, TSA does note that you need airline approval to carry any batteries of higher capacity. Even with approval, you can only carry two spare batteries with capacities ranging from 101Wh to 160Wh, which covers most consumer-grade battery products. It's important to remember that you can only carry batteries for personal use, and anything for sale or distribution, including samples, isn't allowed. Batteries bigger than 160Wh in capacity are also forbidden to carry.

If you aren't sure about the capacity of the battery you're carrying in watt-hours and only have the value in milliampere hours (mAh) or ampere hours (Ah), the FAA has an accurate calculator on its website to convert the values. Or, you can simply multiply the Ah value by the battery's voltage to get the capacity in Wh.