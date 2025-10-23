What Are Red Flag Electronics For The TSA?

When dealing with the stress of traveling by airplane, whether for business or recreation, something we all dread is trouble with the Transportation Security Administration, also known as the TSA. We want to avoid the delay of a deeper TSA investigation, or even worse, being forced to abandon an electronic device at the checkpoint.

A particular category of electronics that is seen as a red flag for the TSA is batteries. It's not just any batteries, however. Specifically, lithium-ion batteries are seen as a potential danger because they can catch fire if they are overheated, old, or damaged — which is why you might get stopped by the TSA for bringing an old MacBook. After all, no one wants a fire to break out while you're flying through the sky. The TSA has particular rules when it comes to the types of lithium-ion batteries, how many you can bring, and what they are used for.

That isn't the only type of power device the TSA is worried about. Fuel cells used to power portable electronics are also on the red flag list, as well as items like smartphones or laptops that won't power on. By understanding all the specifics of what the TSA does and does not allow, as well as what is likely to raise a few eyebrows in your luggage, you can ensure a simple and easy passage through airport security checkpoints.