Every TSA Electronics Rule That Changed This Year

Frequent fliers know the drill. Belts off, hats in the bin, electronics out of bags, you can bring this, you can't have that — the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has a never-ending series of rules that, for our own safety, need to be followed. For those who don't travel often, however, keeping track of these guidelines is tough, especially when they undergo frequent changes. Did you know, for example, that portable chargers and power banks are now prohibited in checked bags? If you have them, you have to carry them on, and they must adhere to size guidelines. There's another TSA electronics rule everyone should know that we call the "power on rule," but this isn't the only thing the TSA has changed or updated this year.

Per the TSA website, these security measures are in place because the administration wants to deliver the highest levels of transportation security while meeting evolving threats in the landscape. The world changes, threats change, and over time, we as a society learn more about the materials and items we use. The lithium-ion power bank rule is a great example. Today, we know they're prone to overheating and creating sparks, and that other devices, like phone and laptop batteries, may experience similar effects. These are fairly recent developments, but it's still wise to stay updated on all of the TSA's electronics rules and guidelines.