Every TSA Electronics Rule That Changed This Year
Frequent fliers know the drill. Belts off, hats in the bin, electronics out of bags, you can bring this, you can't have that — the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has a never-ending series of rules that, for our own safety, need to be followed. For those who don't travel often, however, keeping track of these guidelines is tough, especially when they undergo frequent changes. Did you know, for example, that portable chargers and power banks are now prohibited in checked bags? If you have them, you have to carry them on, and they must adhere to size guidelines. There's another TSA electronics rule everyone should know that we call the "power on rule," but this isn't the only thing the TSA has changed or updated this year.
Per the TSA website, these security measures are in place because the administration wants to deliver the highest levels of transportation security while meeting evolving threats in the landscape. The world changes, threats change, and over time, we as a society learn more about the materials and items we use. The lithium-ion power bank rule is a great example. Today, we know they're prone to overheating and creating sparks, and that other devices, like phone and laptop batteries, may experience similar effects. These are fairly recent developments, but it's still wise to stay updated on all of the TSA's electronics rules and guidelines.
What electronics did the TSA ban this year?
Portable chargers, power banks, and anything containing lithium-ion batteries are now prohibited from traveling in your checked bags. You can bring them on still, but the big difference is that you have to store them in a carry-on bag. As for allowable sizes, the FAA says lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are limited to 100 watt hours per person. With airline approval, you can also carry up to two power banks in your carry-on with up to 160 watt-hours maximum. That includes smart luggage or backpacks with built-in power banks. You may need to demonstrate to TSA agents that the power banks are removable. Laptop cords and chargers are allowed in checked bags, though.
TSA also recently banned a few other electronic items from carry-on bags, including cordless hair tools like curling irons or flat irons. At first glance, this might seem unnecessary. But in reality, these devices may contain potentially hazardous components or materials, like cartridges filled with highly flammable butane gas — which is already banned by the TSA. If prohibited items are found in your luggage or checked bag, they will be removed and disposed of. You can still carry them in your checked bag so long as they have safety covers that stop accidental activation. In other news, you no longer have to take off your shoes at a TSA checkpoint unless they set off the metal detectors or alarms, which is a big time-saver. You also absolutely need a Real ID to fly now, for an extra layer of authentication.