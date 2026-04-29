Japan Is Officially Banning The Use Of Portable Power Banks On Flights - Here's Why
When traveling, power banks are indispensable, and that's why they're among the essential gadgets for frequent flyers. They come in handy to ensure that your devices are always charged up, so that you can continue to communicate, be entertained while on a long-haul flight, or help you navigate a new place. However, if you're planning a flight to Japan any time soon, your power bank will no longer be useful while on board.
Recently, the Japan's Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Ministry enacted a new policy that bans the use portable power banks on flights into or out of the country. As per the new policy, which went into effect on April 24, 2026, the use of portable power banks can no longer be used on planes: either to charge devices or be plugged into the plane for charging. This policy might seem harsh, but the ministry made the choice following several incidents where these gadgets either "caught fire or started releasing smoke inside airplanes," according to a report by NHK World-Japan.
Japan tightens flight rules on portable chargers
Japan's new policy doesn't just prohibit the use of power banks and chargers in-flight, but it also restricts the number of power banks you can carry on board to two. This ban is meant to ensure passenger safety when flying. Last year, Anker recalled over a million of its power banks following multiple incidents of fires and explosions. Most recently, Casely and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall that affected over 400,000 portable chargers due to the risk of fire. The safety risk associated with power banks is the reason why some airlines have independently imposed restrictions on their use while on board.
Finnair announced in January 2026 that it had banned the use of portable chargers in-flight, following in the footsteps of Cathay Pacific, China Airlines, Emirates, EVA Air, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, among others. Japan's transport ministry says the new restrictions are in line with the latest rules set by the International Civil Aviation Organization, so it's likely that more airlines and government agencies will follow suit.
How to stay charged without breaking the rules
Despite the new restrictions imposed by Japan on the use of mobile chargers, you can still enjoy using your phone without worrying about running out of charge. One option is to pre-charge all your devices before boarding, so there isn't a need to top up before you land at your destination. In this case, having a phone with the best battery life will certainly help, as you can continue using it even on long flights without running out of charge.
But some phones do have poor battery life and may not hold up for long periods before shutting down. Even the phones with the best battery life can easily run out of charge if you do intensive tasks like gaming, which consume a lot more power than simply surfing the web or watching videos. In that case, carry a cable and utilize in-seat power outlets if they're available to top up your phone whenever you need.