Japan Is Officially Banning The Use Of Portable Power Banks On Flights - Here's Why

When traveling, power banks are indispensable, and that's why they're among the essential gadgets for frequent flyers. They come in handy to ensure that your devices are always charged up, so that you can continue to communicate, be entertained while on a long-haul flight, or help you navigate a new place. However, if you're planning a flight to Japan any time soon, your power bank will no longer be useful while on board.

Recently, the Japan's Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Ministry enacted a new policy that bans the use portable power banks on flights into or out of the country. As per the new policy, which went into effect on April 24, 2026, the use of portable power banks can no longer be used on planes: either to charge devices or be plugged into the plane for charging. This policy might seem harsh, but the ministry made the choice following several incidents where these gadgets either "caught fire or started releasing smoke inside airplanes," according to a report by NHK World-Japan.