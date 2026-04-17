The CPSC Issued An Urgent Recall On Over 400,000 Portable Power Banks

On April 16, 2026, Casely and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall of about 429,200 power banks that were initially recalled on April 17, 2025. The action may seem unusual among recalls, but there's some urgency for users to stop using these power banks, as they pose a serious fire risk that can lead to injury and death. The CPSC explains that one person's death was reported after the original recall. Additionally, since the April 2025 recall, a Casely battery caught fire on an airplane, further suggesting that not all buyers may be aware of the action.

The April 2025 recall came after Casely received 51 reports from buyers that the 5,000 mAh portable power bank (model number E33A) exhibited dangerous behavior during use. Buyers reported overheating, expansion, or the battery pack catching fire outright. Casely announced six minor burn injuries at the time of the first recall. The new recall action, posted on the CPSC site, says 28 additional reports have been filed since the first recall, including the two serious incidents mentioned above.

The first happened in August 2024, before the original recall, when a 75-year-old woman suffered second and third-degree burns after charging her smartphone with the Casely E33A battery pack on her lap. The power bank caught fire. The woman died from complications related to the original injuries. In February 2026, a 47-year-old woman was charging a phone with the power bank on an airplane. The battery pack caught fire and exploded, with the victim suffering first-degree burns.