The CPSC Issued An Urgent Recall On Over 400,000 Portable Power Banks
On April 16, 2026, Casely and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall of about 429,200 power banks that were initially recalled on April 17, 2025. The action may seem unusual among recalls, but there's some urgency for users to stop using these power banks, as they pose a serious fire risk that can lead to injury and death. The CPSC explains that one person's death was reported after the original recall. Additionally, since the April 2025 recall, a Casely battery caught fire on an airplane, further suggesting that not all buyers may be aware of the action.
The April 2025 recall came after Casely received 51 reports from buyers that the 5,000 mAh portable power bank (model number E33A) exhibited dangerous behavior during use. Buyers reported overheating, expansion, or the battery pack catching fire outright. Casely announced six minor burn injuries at the time of the first recall. The new recall action, posted on the CPSC site, says 28 additional reports have been filed since the first recall, including the two serious incidents mentioned above.
The first happened in August 2024, before the original recall, when a 75-year-old woman suffered second and third-degree burns after charging her smartphone with the Casely E33A battery pack on her lap. The power bank caught fire. The woman died from complications related to the original injuries. In February 2026, a 47-year-old woman was charging a phone with the power bank on an airplane. The battery pack caught fire and exploded, with the victim suffering first-degree burns.
What you should do if you have a recalled Casely power bank
Smartphone users who own battery packs made by Casely should check the back of the product for the model number (E33A) to determine whether their product is included in the recall. The CPSC urges consumers who still have the portable power bank at home to stop using it immediately and contact Casely for a replacement or refund. Casely has set up a recall page where owners can submit their claim. Owners will have to take two photos: one showing the back of the power bank with the model number visible and one with the front of the product with the date and the word "RECALLED" written in permanent marker. They'll be able to choose between a replacement Power Pod, which will be shipped between two and four weeks after a claim is confirmed, or store credit. The product cost between $30 and $70 when it was available. The Casely E33A power bank was sold on Casely, Amazon, and other online retailers from March 2022 through September 2024.
After submitting their claim, owners can safely dispose of the faulty battery pack. The CPSC and Casely advise users to avoid throwing the recalled battery packs in the trash, including recycling bins or battery recycling boxes, as they must be disposed of differently due to fire risk. This is because lithium-ion battery fires are more difficult to manage. For example, electric car fires may need thousands of gallons of water. Local household hazardous waste collection centers may accept the Casely battery pack, but consumers still need to contact those centers to confirm they can accept their devices.