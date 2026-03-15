Why It Takes So Much Water To Put Out An Electric Car Fire

The battery of even the best electric vehicle (EV) can overheat if it malfunctions and experiences a thermal runaway. It can then result in the release of toxic gases and a sustained fire that may be more difficult to contain than an internal combustion car fire. When thermal runaway occurs, the battery cells can continue to overheat inside the car's larger battery pack even if a fire isn't apparent. The chemical reaction releases toxic gases and continues fueling the fire, causing it to last longer. Firefighters may need thousands of gallons of water, and they may employ different strategies to ensure the battery is cooled down, reducing the risk of reignition.

An electric car fire can reignite even after it's been put out, as the battery may still contain stranded energy. In addition to water, some first responders may use fire blankets to try to prevent oxygen from reaching a damaged EV battery that's burning. However, experiments have shown that fire blankets have a side effect. They inevitably collect the dangerous gases coming out of the battery. If exposed to oxygen, which can happen when firefighters handle the blanket, an explosion can occur caused by the combination of oxygen with the existing gases.

Australia's EV FireSafe warns against the use of fire blankets because they can be heavy and difficult to operate, potentially endangering the lives of firefighters. Also, they may occupy additional space in the fire truck, which isn't warranted, given that electric car fires are still rare.