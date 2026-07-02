10 Of The Best Wireless Power Banks For iPhone & Android

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There's nothing worse than your phone running out of juice when you need it. Sure, you can pack a charger for a quick top-off, but if you're really off the grid, you might be away from a socket for a very long time. That means no social media, no streaming music, and no emergency contacts. And the thing is, it's entirely preventable.

A wireless power bank solves the problem without fumbling for cables. You just stick it to the back of your phone, and it starts charging. It might not be as fast as wired chargers, but newer standards like Qi2.2 are now fast enough that you might not even notice the difference. The market has exploded as a result, and now there are great options at every price point and size.

To help you find the right one, we've rounded up the best wireless power banks for iPhone and Android. All are compatible with Apple's MagSafe standard, but the real spec to look out for is modern wireless certifications like Qi2. This will give you a better idea of what to expect than marketing terms like MagSafe or Google's PixelSnap.