10 Of The Best Wireless Power Banks For iPhone & Android
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There's nothing worse than your phone running out of juice when you need it. Sure, you can pack a charger for a quick top-off, but if you're really off the grid, you might be away from a socket for a very long time. That means no social media, no streaming music, and no emergency contacts. And the thing is, it's entirely preventable.
A wireless power bank solves the problem without fumbling for cables. You just stick it to the back of your phone, and it starts charging. It might not be as fast as wired chargers, but newer standards like Qi2.2 are now fast enough that you might not even notice the difference. The market has exploded as a result, and now there are great options at every price point and size.
To help you find the right one, we've rounded up the best wireless power banks for iPhone and Android. All are compatible with Apple's MagSafe standard, but the real spec to look out for is modern wireless certifications like Qi2. This will give you a better idea of what to expect than marketing terms like MagSafe or Google's PixelSnap.
Pitaka Aramid Fiber Magnetic Power Bank
Slapping a wireless power bank onto the back of your phone isn't the best look, but that doesn't mean you have to abandon all sense of aesthetics. Pitaka built its reputation on aramid fiber phone cases, and the brand extends that design to portable charging with the Aramid Fiber Magnetic Power Bank. The result is one of the most attractive power banks on the market, with a woven texture and a matte metallic frame. It comes in five different color options and a notable texture, with 9to5Mac calling it "easily one of the best-feeling MagSafe batteries" it has tested.
It isn't all about looks, either. The Pitaka's wireless power bank supports Qi2 charging for speedy 15W wireless charging, provided your phone is compatible. It also supports 20W wired charging, both to top off your phone and recharge the power bank. The smaller 5,000mAh option is slim and light at 8.8mm thick and just 118g, so it won't add much bulk to your bag or your phone. There's also a larger 10,000mAh option if you don't mind trading pocketability for capacity.
The Pitaka Aramid Fiber Magnetic Power Bank is available on the official Pitaka website, running $69.99 for the 5,000mAh version and $79.99 for the 10,000mAh version. It currently holds a 4.8-star rating based on about 250 reviews. It's compatible with the iPhone 12 or newer, as well as most Android phones with a MagSafe-compatible case.
Anker MagGo Power Bank
Anker is one of the most trusted names in smartphone accessories for a reason, and the MagGo Power Bank is a prime example. It's not the most beautiful wireless power bank you can buy, but it gets the job done. The exceptionally strong magnet array with a silicone finish gives it a lot of grip, so you don't have to worry about it slipping off when in use. Packing a beefy 10,000mAh battery, it's not the thinnest or the lightest at 14.7mm and 200g, but the extra capacity can come in clutch when traveling.
The device features Qi2 certification, so you can expect a reliable 15W speed when charging wirelessly. TechRadar found that it charged an iPhone 13 Pro in an hour and 50 minutes, which was among the fastest they had tested at the time. It also features 30W wired charging. Anker notes that, like all wireless chargers, it will lose 35 to 45% of its maximum capacity to wireless charging inefficiencies, so the option to go wired is great for true emergencies. Transfer loss is one of the biggest drawbacks of using a wireless charger.
The Anker MagGo Power Bank costs $79.99 and comes in four different color options. However, it came out well over a year ago, so you can often find it on sale for considerably less. It currently has a 4.4-star ranking based on more than 8,000 reviews on Amazon.
Baseus PicoGo AM52
Wireless power banks typically come with significantly slower charging speeds than wired alternatives, but the Baseus PicoGo AM52 flips that logic on its head. It's one of the first products to carry Qi2.2 certification, which means it can hit top wireless charging speeds of 25W. At those speeds, the company claims it can get an iPhone 17 Pro Max well over 50% in less than 30 minutes. On the wired side, the USB-C port pushes 45W, which is enough to charge a laptop like the MacBook Air.
The catch is that few phones support the Qi2.2 standard. You'll need an iPhone 16 or newer, a Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, or a Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus or Ultra. Older phones will default to the highest standard they support, which, in most cases, tops out at 15W with Qi2. Many phones don't even support 45W wired charging, so if you have an older phone, you may want to opt for a different power bank.
If your phone does support Qi2.2, the Baseus PicoGo AM52 is a great pick. You have the option to buy it with or without a built-in USB-C cable that doubles as a lanyard strap, but it's worth spending $79.99 on the cable version for the added convenience. It currently holds a 4.4-star average based on more than 300 reviews on Amazon.
Belkin Boostcharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank
Over the years, Belkin has built a reputation for premium products worthy of premium price tags. The BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank is one of the brand's first Qi2-compatible power banks, complete with 15W wireless charging for compatible phones. The catch is that you only get full 15W speeds when the power bank is plugged in. When topping off on the go, it's limited to 7.5W, which translates into hours of charging time for a single charge.
The BoostCharge Pro also comes in three different sizes: 5,000mAh, 8,000mAh, and 10,000mAh. All are Qi2-certified with a USB-C port for wired output. The largest model should top off most iPhones, but remember that wireless charging includes loss, so don't expect to get a full 10,000mAh of juice from a single charge. The design is fairly minimal, but it does have a built-in kickstand to hold your phone at the perfect angle to stream videos while it charges.
The Belkin BoostCharge Pro is on the pricey end, retailing for $59.95, $79.99, or $99.95 depending on the capacity you want. The good news is that this model has been out for a few years now, so it's pretty easy to pick up at a discount. It holds a 4.2-star average based on just under 1,000 reviews on Amazon.
UGreen MagFlow
The UGreen MagFlow has just about everything you could ask for from a wireless power bank. Apart from the Qi2 certification, which allows compatible phones to reach 25W charging speeds, it has an integrated charging cable that doubles as a lanyard, a USB-C port, and a small battery display showing your exact remaining charge. With a beefy 10,000mAh battery and the ability to charge two devices simultaneously via wireless and wired charging, it's the closest thing you'll find to a travel hub in power-bank form.
In its testing, 9to5toys found that it charged an iPhone 16 Pro from 5% to 55% wirelessly in just 40 minutes, which is significantly faster than Qi2 models. UGreen claims that the woven cable is "military-grade" quality, which means it should hold up to abuse in your bag over the years. The major downside is the size, which some reviewers have found excessively bulky.
Retailing for a list price of $89.99, the UGreenMagFlow power bank isn't cheap, but the built-in cable and multi-device charging make it a compelling option for heavy users. Even better, it's frequently on sale for as little as $50, which is a great deal for this device. That being said, if pocket-friendliness is your top priority, you'll want to look elsewhere. It has a 4.5-star average based on more than 1,700 reviews on Amazon.
BMX SolidSafe Air 5K
BMX, which is short for Better Mobile Xperience, is a new name in mobile accessories, but its SolidSafe Air 5K power bank truly stands out from the crowd. At just 6.8mm, it's just barely thicker than an iPhone Air, so it should slip into any pocket or bag with ease. It's the thinnest 5,000mAh power bank Macworld has ever tested, and it also impressed the reviewer with its charging speeds. It's also Qi2-certified, so charging speed tops out at 15W wirelessly or 20W wired.
The secret is new semi-solid-state battery technology. This replaces most of the flammable liquid electrolytes found in conventional lithium-ion cells with a more stable material. That enables not just a thinner design, but also better thermal stability and a lower fire risk. The only downside is that it takes a little longer to recharge once it's empty. It takes roughly two hours to top back off at 15W wired, which is actually slower than the discharge rate when charging your phone.
The BMX SolidSafe Air 5K costs $59.99, which is a great price for the new battery tech on offer. It's only been available to the public for a few months, but some early reviewers on Amazon have noted slight manufacturing defects. This isn't too unusual for a new company, but be on the lookout and don't be afraid to ask for a replacement.
Anker Nano Power Bank
In late 2025, Anker announced a new line of Nano accessories to complement its existing MagGo line, with a noticeably thinner profile. The Nano Power Bank isn't quite the thinnest on the market at 8.6mm, but at roughly the same thickness as an Apple Pencil, it's thin and light enough that it won't turn your phone into a brick while attached to the back.
The slim profile means it has a smaller 5,000mAh capacity, which is just enough to charge an iPhone 16 or 17 about one and a half times. It comes with Qi2 certification, which caps out at 15W, while wired speeds reach 20W via USB-C. The bottom of the power bank has four simple LEDs to show how much juice is left.
The Anker Nano Power Bank retails for a list price of $54.99 and comes in six different color options. The colors range from simple black and white to attractive pastels to complement your phone's natural colorway or magnetic case. It has a 4.4-star average customer rating on Amazon, based on more than 3,000 reviews.
Baseus PicoGo Power Bank
Baseus might be pushing its newer power banks, but its older models are still worth a look. The PicoGo Power Bank comes in two sizes, 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh, and both are remarkably thin. The smaller model is so light that Android Central's reviewer called it his "go-to travel power bank." The Qi2-certified models offer 15W wireless charging, and the USB-C port boosts that to 20W when you need extra speed. There's even a handy kickstand to prop your phone up while it's charging.
The 10,000mAh model isn't as pocketable, but the larger capacity also comes with faster wired charging speeds, up to 27W. It also trades the kickstand for a simple LED-based indicator for how much charge remains. These aren't as useful as screens with exact percentages, but they can help give you an idea of when you'll need to top off again.
But the best thing about the Baseus PicoGo models is the price. The smaller model retails for $49.99, but it's spent most of the last year hovering around $30. The larger model tells the same story, with an official price of $69.99 but a real-world price closer to $40 year-round. They hold 4.2 and 4.3-star ratings on Amazon, based on thousands of reviews.
Iniu SnapGo Air
If you're looking for value, the Iniu SnapGo Air is a fantastic pick, and arguably the most versatile. It packs a massive 10,000mAh cell and Qi 2.2 certification for 25W wireless charging. It also has a unique lanyard strap, which doubles as a detachable USB-C cable for a quick recharge when you need it. There are also two USB-C ports on the bottom, so it's capable of charging two wired devices at once.
After extensive testing, Android Authority awarded the SnapGo Air a solid review, citing the strong magnetic grip, build quality, and reliable performance. The reviewer noted that it survived an accidental 3-meter drop onto hard flooring, which speaks to the build quality. The only caveats are the same for every Qi2.2 charger: only a few newer flagship phones are capable of hitting full speeds.
The INIU SnapGo Air retails for $54.99, and it comes in six attractive colorways. Each model also comes with a matching cable. It's a very new product, but it currently holds a 4.0-star average based on just under 250 reviews on Amazon. Many of the negative reviews appear to be confused about the difference between Qi2 and Qi2.2, so make sure you're informed before you buy.
Anker 633 Magnetic Battery
The Anker 633 is the oldest wireless power bank we still recommend for iPhone and Android, and it shows in its specs. It tops off at 7.7W Qi wireless charging, which is well below the 15W and 25W speeds of newer standards. That said, if your phone is a few years old, that may be the maximum speed it supports. Spending more on a faster model won't provide any additional benefits.
The Anker 633 does have a few other tricks up its sleeve, though, including a sizeable 10,000mAh battery. Its age also means that it still has a USB-A port in addition to a USB-C port for older chargers and peripherals. It can deliver up to 20W of charging this way, which makes it a versatile choice despite the limited wireless speeds. Android Authority gave the device a very favorable review when it came out, although the reviewer did note that the USB-C port's location on the side of the device made it awkward to take advantage of the faster wired charging speeds.
As an older model, the Anker 633 is often available at a discount. At the retail price of $59.99, it's probably not worth it, but it has frequently been on sale for $40 or less, which is a much better deal. If you have an older phone or just don't need the fastest speeds, it's still a sensible pick. It has a 4.4-star average based on more than 11,000 reviews on Amazon.
How we chose these wireless power banks
These products were chosen based on a combination of size, capacity, and charging speeds to find a comfortable mix of utility and portability. Certifications, such as Qi, Qi2, and Qi2.2, were preferred over product and marketing terms like MagSafe or PixelSnap. These standards were created by the Wireless Power Consortium, and they are more descriptive of the speeds and experience you'll have with these products. The list includes both newer and older standards, since phones have varying levels of support.
We considered both professional and consumer reviews, favoring products that were highly reviewed by both. Most products have a minimum average customer review score of 4.0 stars, with the exception of the BMX model, which was just released. The sample size for customer reviews isn't large enough, so professional reviews were favored in that case.