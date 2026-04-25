The 5 Best MagSafe Compatible Battery Packs For Your iPhone
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One of the best perks of Apple's iPhones is the MagSafe technology. Not only does this feature allow the company's phones to charge fast and securely via wireless, but it also makes them compatible with a range of gadgets, like PopSockets, wallets, and battery packs. Among the best you can find are brands like Belkin, UGREEN, and Anker that sell a nice range of those accessories that can fit several budgets and needs. After all, even though Apple continues to improve battery life on its latest iPhone models, there are days when everyone overuses their phone for one reason or another.
By choosing a MagSafe-compatible battery pack, iPhone users can ensure they're charging their iPhones securely without relying on a cable to carry around. More interestingly than that, there are brands that offer very slim options, other ones that can be more chubby and also work as a stand for the iPhone, or even specifically designed for a specific device, like Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone Air. We selected these accessories based on staff reviews, past experiences with other products from these brands, and how customers rate them. Here's what you need to know about some of the best MagSafe-compatible battery packs available in the market right now.
Belkin's BoostCharge Pro battery pack
If you want a bulkier but also reliable MagSafe battery pack, Belkin offers the BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank with Qi2 and MagSafe compatibility. With up to 15W of wireless charging, Belkin makes this device easy to attach to any iPhone with MagSafe support, as it can charge your iPhone as well as two other devices via USB-C ports. In total, Belkin promises up to 35 hours of additional battery life for smartphones on the 10,000mAh model. The company also offers thinner options with 8,000mAh and 5,000mAh, depending on your needs.
Ranging from $59.99 on the 5,000mAh model to $99 on the 10,000mAh version, Belkin also puts a stand inside the battery, which can help you use your phone in portrait or landscape mode while on a desk to consume video, talk to a friend using FaceTime, and so on. There are also green light indicators showing how much battery life you still have. The company says that the design was carefully thought about to avoid covering any of the iPhone's cameras, so whether you have an iPhone 12 or the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max, this battery pack should work like a charm for all of them.
Anker's slim MaGo Power Bank
Anker's MaGo power bank shows customers that they can have a slim design with a big 10,000mAh battery life. With up to 15W of charging speeds, Anker promises that an iPhone 17 Pro can charge up to 25% in 20 minutes. While the company says there can be lots of capacity loss from battery cell and circuit inefficiencies during charging, users can still get around 5,500mAh to 6,5000mAh of charge, which is more than enough to get an iPhone 17 Pro Max from zero to 100%.
Besides the MagSafe capabilities, iPhone users can charge their devices with a 30W USB-C port available on the power bank, which can take an iPhone 16 Pro from zero to 50% in 26 minutes. Additionally, you can fully charge the MaGo Power Bank in 2.5 hours.
Anker also offers a bulkier option that displays a panel with battery level, how much time users have to use the accessory, and how long it will take to fully charge. The bulkier option also gives users a kickstand that gives them the ability to place your iPhone on a surface in both landscape and portrait modes. Anker's MaGo Power Bank options start at $79.86 for the slim version and $89.99 for the bulkier one. It all depends on whether you want something slimmer and a little more practical or something with information readily displayed.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone Air
While very specific for one device, Apple did a great job when it announced the iPhone Air to also release alongside it a unique MagSafe Battery Pack. Apple says this accessory can give up to 65% of an additional charge to the iPhone Air, and it still maintains the slick design of the iPhone, even with the Battery Pack attached. The company says that the combined system between the iPhone Air and the MagSafe Battery pack chooses the best times to recharge, while you get up to 12W of fast wireless charging on the go.
You can also attach a 20W or higher power adapter to it, while your iPhone is attached, to have it charge even faster. This is not Apple's first Battery Pack for iPhone, as the company already made versions for the iPhone XS and iPhone mini devices, but it's the first time Apple has released one specifically for just one iPhone. While there are other options that can be cheaper or around the same $99 price – with the ability to completely charge your iPhone from zero to 100% — this is still a popular option for those who prefer buying products straight from Apple for the best compatibility between devices.
UGREEN MagFlow 25W Power Bank
If you're looking for something faster with a higher capacity for your iPhone 17 series, UGREEN has a new MagFlow power bank that is a 10,000mAh battery. However, unlike other options previously mentioned, this one gets up to 25W wireless charging for the iPhone 17 series, charging from zero to 50% in around 30 minutes, the same efficiency that you can get with wired charging on the iPhone.
Besides that, UGREEN offers 30W USB-C fast charging with a built-in USB-C cable and a lanyard that can help you carry the power bank around. In total, this MagFlow Power bank offers 2 USB-C wired connections (the second cable you need to place on the device) in addition to wireless charging. With that, you can charge an iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods Pro 3, and Apple Watch Ultra on the go with just one extra cable. This power bank also has a display indicating the total battery life of the power bank, so you can see how much more power you have to charge your devices. This device is listed for $69.99, but it's possible to find it for cheaper on Amazon, for around $59.99.
EcoFlow Rapid Magnetic Power Bank
Finally, another premium option is the EcoFlow Rapid Magnetic Power Bank. This one features up to 15W of fast charging, but unlike its competitors, it has ultra-fast charging with a 65W built-in cable. With up to 10,000mAh of battery, users can even charge a 13-inch MacBook Air for an extra eight hours of power. Besides that, EcoFlow promises that this device can charge itself from zero to 70% in around 30 minutes by using its 30W input.
With a premium finish and smart digital display, you can see the battery capacity of the accessory, or even use its app to control and view information regarding charging speed, power output, or add a personal touch by customizing the display. Besides that, the EcoFlow accessory features a stand, which also makes this device perfect for consuming content in portrait and landscape with your phone on a flat surface.
The official price of the EcoFlow Rapid Magnetic Power Bank is $89.99, but the company offers it with a $10 discount for new customers. Users can also add a complementary charger alongside this device, whether 30W or 65W, which can also be used with other accessories like a MacBook Air.