The 5 Best MagSafe Compatible Battery Packs For Your iPhone

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One of the best perks of Apple's iPhones is the MagSafe technology. Not only does this feature allow the company's phones to charge fast and securely via wireless, but it also makes them compatible with a range of gadgets, like PopSockets, wallets, and battery packs. Among the best you can find are brands like Belkin, UGREEN, and Anker that sell a nice range of those accessories that can fit several budgets and needs. After all, even though Apple continues to improve battery life on its latest iPhone models, there are days when everyone overuses their phone for one reason or another.

By choosing a MagSafe-compatible battery pack, iPhone users can ensure they're charging their iPhones securely without relying on a cable to carry around. More interestingly than that, there are brands that offer very slim options, other ones that can be more chubby and also work as a stand for the iPhone, or even specifically designed for a specific device, like Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone Air. We selected these accessories based on staff reviews, past experiences with other products from these brands, and how customers rate them. Here's what you need to know about some of the best MagSafe-compatible battery packs available in the market right now.