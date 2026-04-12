8 Of The Best Phones For Hiking, Travel, And Going Off-Grid In 2026
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Your pocket smartphone is a versatile little tool. You can use it to watch TV shows one minute, play games the next, then capture photos before planning something with your friends. But sometimes you'll need a phone that caters to your specific needs.
If you're frequently hiking, traveling, or going on adventures, you'll want a smartphone that'll justify its space alongside the other useful travel gadgets in your carry-on. Some smartphones have specifications that make them invaluable for travel, such as massive batteries to last long stints or great cameras to capture fantastic travel shots. Other mobiles have connectivity options that'll prove useful if you're off-grid, like satellite texting so you're not tethered by cell connections, or an eSIM card so you can get a roaming contract.
Some units are known for having the best battery life or for being durable handsets designed for harsh environments. These ones meet the needs of the nomad. Whether a hiking enthusiast or resort relaxer or European trainhopper, if you pick one of these up, you can leave the tech worries at home and get straight to downloading the free apps that save you money while traveling.
Samsung Galaxy A37
The most affordable phone on this list, and also the newest, is the Samsung Galaxy A37. It starts at $449 and offers a few travel-friendly features that often aren't available on lower-cost phones. This includes a triple-camera set-up, with the A37 getting a main, ultrawide, and macro snapper, and an IP68 rating, which ensures it's dust-tight and can withstand limited immersion.
Some other tools will be useful for travelers, including an eSIM slot for a digital SIM card and a 5,000mAh battery, which should keep it going during all-day trips. It doesn't have satellite connectivity, which some might consider an important tool to allow you to stay in touch when you've got no cell connection, but that tool is generally exclusive to the pricier models on this list.
As reviews note, it's not a very powerful phone, so you might not get good gaming performance from it. And other writers point out that a price hike from its predecessor means that the Samsung Galaxy A36 might also be a valid pick, since it offers similar specs at a lower cost. But if you want something new, affordable, and ready for an adventure, the A37 is a solid pick.
Motorola Edge 2025
If you're traveling with a smartphone, you want to know it'll survive knocks and bumps in your bag — and sometimes, harsher environments, like extreme temperatures or the occasional sharp rock. A few phones have passed MIL-STD-810 H testing, a military-grade certification to ensure their kits are incredibly durable, and the Motorola Edge 2025 is one of them. This, combined with its IP68/IP69 rating against water and dust ingress, means it'll be a long-lasting travel companion.
The phone also has three rear cameras, with options for wide-angle or zoomed-in shots, and a fairly large 5,200mAh battery that should keep it going if you can't charge it regularly. It's compatible with eSIM, so you can change contracts easily, and it doesn't break the bank too much thanks to a $549.99 asking price. Some hikers might miss satellite connectivity, though, since the Edge doesn't offer this feature, unlike the alternatives on this list.
Reviewers who've tested the phone have praised its protection, display, and battery life, though some have criticized its software for being slow to navigate, in part due to bloatware.
Google Pixel 10
If you want a smartphone that's a little bit smaller than the average mobile, the Google Pixel 10 might appeal to you; with a 6.3-inch screen, it's a little smaller than most — every other option on this list sits between 6.7 and 6.9 inches. So if you're on the go and want a little phone that won't take up much space in your pocket, this $899 mobile is it.
Despite its short stature, the phone has nearly everything you'd want from a travel companion. Like many other Google phones, its cameras are a highlight. It has three rear cameras, which, according to The Guardian's review, pair well with useful AI features to create great pictures. It has space for an eSIM and lets you text using satellites if you're away from cell service, though users have noticed it depends on your network. And in case you were wondering about its protection, its IP68 rating ensures it's splash-proof and won't be harmed by dust ingress.
One issue some travelers may face is the phone's battery life. The capacity is 4,970mAh, the lowest of any option on this list, and some testers have reported disappointment with the mobile's battery life (or lack thereof). So while it might be great for travel snaps, you might not have the juice to take these pictures if you're far from a charger for too long.
OnePlus 15
If you want a flagship Android smartphone with a massive battery, then you'll want to check out the OnePlus 15. This mobile, which sells for $899.99, has a 7,300mAh battery, larger than most on this list. A capacity like this will ensure your phone lasts ages between charges, perfect if you're on the go and can't get to a power cable. In our own OnePlus 15 review, we said it's "genuinely freeing to have this kind of battery life".
A long-lasting battery isn't the only reason the OnePlus 15 would make a good travel companion. It's IP69K-rated, so it'll survive dust and limited water immersion, and features three rear 50MP cameras, so you'll take great holiday snaps. It supports dual SIM slots, meaning you can keep a pair of SIM cards in your phone at the same time, but it requires physical cards. It also features emergency contact capability in certain off-grid situations, though it does not support sending conventional messages via satellite, so you won't get quite the range of connection options that some of the alternatives on this list offer.
Oukitel WP100
There's a subcategory of smartphones called rugged phones, which are mobiles designed for extreme durability — they're usually used in workplaces like building sites or wilderness areas — and while they're generally not for average phone users, adventurous travelers may find them an intriguing alternative to the glut of conventional smartphone options.
One such phone is the $999 Oukitel WP100 Titan, which stands out for several reasons. Firstly, its size: It has a gigantic 33,000mAh battery under the hood, which is several times bigger than any other phone on this list. Secondly, its features: It includes a 1,200-lumen camping light and a built-in projector, so you can have a movie night in a shelter or light up your campsite with just your phone. Professional testers have sung the praises of these unique and innovative features, with Tech Radar giving it a 4.5 out of five-star rating.
The phone is well protected, with an IP68/IP69K rating and MIL-STD-810H compliance, and has three rear cameras, including macro and night-vision options, though it doesn't offer satellite texting. Some users have reported a few bugs, and that it's bigger (and heavier, at 1.9 pounds or 867 grams) in person than you'd think from pictures, but all agree that the battery is fantastic.
iPhone 17 Pro Max
iOS fans will naturally prefer one of Apple's options to take on a trip, and the best for traveling is the iPhone 17 Pro Max. All of the iPhone 17 family offers eSIM support, an IP68 protection against environmental ingress, and satellite connectivity, but only the Pro models have a third camera to unlock extra photography potential, and the Pro Max is the only handset of the quintet to have a battery capacity that exceeds 5,000mAh (5,088mAh to be precise). Costing $1,199 for its base model (and a lot more as you climb storage space), it's not a budget option, but it offers a lot more beyond the travel boxes ticked.
Reviewers struggle to find much wrong with the iPhone 17 Pro Max — beyond its high price — and users who've taken the phone traveling report that its camera is great for capturing scenic shots. In fact, astronauts on the Artemis II rocket even took one into space to take close-up shots of the moon, so it's arguably the most-traveled smartphone in the world (or, more accurately, out of it).
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
If you're traveling or hiking somewhere picturesque or scenic — and why wouldn't you — you might want to take a camera phone that can do justice to your surroundings.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is one of the most advanced camera phones available right now, offering four lenses to let you capture a vista in different ways. In addition to the 200 MP main camera, there's an ultrawide, a telephoto which can reach in with 3x optical zoom, and a periscope telephoto which can lunge even further at 5x optical zoom. The Galaxy is the only phone on this list with four rear cameras, giving you versatility not available on the alternatives, though testers sometimes criticize the lack of consistency between lenses.
It's not just a camera phone, though, with other features for travelers. It has an IP68 rating, a protected aluminum shell, eSIM support, and a fairly large 5,000mAh battery. One of the cool new Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features is called Privacy Display, which can stop nosy people around you from checking out what's on your phone display, perfect for discouraging nosy bus, metro, or airport companions. Ultra users report loving the tool, even if it does shift the screen colors somewhat.
All of this adds up price-wise, with the phone costing $1,249.99 for its basic configuration, but in our Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review, we called it "one of the best Android has to offer."
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
You might be surprised to see a folding phone on this list of travel mobiles, but the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold may be the most competent of the bunch. It's IP68 protected, so its hinge and seam are durable. Users and testers compliment how sturdy it feels to use. It also has three rear cameras, a big 5,015mAh battery, dual eSIM compatibility, and emergency contact capability. It's the full package.
If you're traveling light, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold might be invaluable, as it could replace a laptop or tablet. Its outer display is 6.4 inches diagonally, but you can unfold it into an 8-inch mini-slate. This could prove useful for streaming a TV show on a long journey, managing your emails while you're in a hotel, or editing your holiday snaps on a larger display.
In our own Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review, we found it wasn't perfect but praised it for having "the best software experience of any foldable phone out there". It's a premium product that bridges the gap between smartphones and tablets, with a base price of $1,799 reflecting that.
Methodology
The phones on this list were chosen from major smartphone brands that sell gadgets in the U.S. Specifications were considered, but the features were evaluated by consulting critical reviews and user feedback on their effectiveness.
To make it onto this list, a phone must meet five specifications, chosen to cater to different travel-related use cases. Firstly, it must have an IP68 or higher certification to ensure it's well-protected. Secondly, it must have a rated battery capacity of at least 5,000mAh, so you can go a long time between charges. Thirdly, it should support eSIM, so you can buy a travel contract if you choose. Fourthly, at least three rear cameras, so you can take great pictures on your travels.
Not all phones hit all criteria, but to be eligible for this list, a phone must tick at least four of those five boxes. All phones must have been released in 2025 or later to ensure they're up to date, and the list has been ordered by the retail price of the 'base' variant to make it easy to find a phone within your budget.