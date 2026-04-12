8 Of The Best Phones For Hiking, Travel, And Going Off-Grid In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your pocket smartphone is a versatile little tool. You can use it to watch TV shows one minute, play games the next, then capture photos before planning something with your friends. But sometimes you'll need a phone that caters to your specific needs.

If you're frequently hiking, traveling, or going on adventures, you'll want a smartphone that'll justify its space alongside the other useful travel gadgets in your carry-on. Some smartphones have specifications that make them invaluable for travel, such as massive batteries to last long stints or great cameras to capture fantastic travel shots. Other mobiles have connectivity options that'll prove useful if you're off-grid, like satellite texting so you're not tethered by cell connections, or an eSIM card so you can get a roaming contract.

Some units are known for having the best battery life or for being durable handsets designed for harsh environments. These ones meet the needs of the nomad. Whether a hiking enthusiast or resort relaxer or European trainhopper, if you pick one of these up, you can leave the tech worries at home and get straight to downloading the free apps that save you money while traveling.