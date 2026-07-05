5 Power Banks That Do More Than Just Charging

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There are several scenarios where a power bank that offers more than just charging comes in handy. For instance, if you're traveling to a different country, you can consider a power bank that connects to the internet via an eSIM and helps you with communication, navigation, translation, and social media posting.

Another scenario is if you're a coffee lover who usually goes for a morning run, but sometimes has to leave your beverage behind for a power bank because you forgot to charge your phone overnight. To that end, there's a travel mug whose lid is also a power bank. You can top up your phone when you stop for a coffee break, ensuring it doesn't die on you before you get home.

When purchasing a power bank, most people just want something they can rely on to charge their phone in a pinch. But next time you're looking for a power bank, consider getting one that can align with your other needs besides being a useful backup charging method.