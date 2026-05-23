5 Old-School Storage Devices That Used To Be Essential

Perhaps the most vital cornerstones of the information age are the abilities to store, send, and receive data. Easily being able to write down a piece of information and convey it to someone on the other side of the world may seem mundane now, but this ability was an absolute game-changer when it was first figured out. The precise means by which we store data, however, has gone through many changes and evolutions over the years, primarily via storage devices like punch cards, floppy disks, and CDs.

While we cracked the concept of storing data decades ago, there has been ongoing work to gradually increase the amount of data we can store, the speed and ease by which it can be delivered, and the level of safety for storing it. Each era of computer development has come with its own main data storage medium, gradually leaving the one before it obsolete despite how essential these old-school computer accessories once were.