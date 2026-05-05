10 Game-Changing Inventions You Might Not Realize Come From IBM

What do you think of when you hear the name IBM? Maybe the first things you think about are home computers or business laptops. Maybe you think of IBM as a company that runs data centers. It's not that these impressions are wrong exactly, it's just that IBM is like an iceberg from a public point of view. We get to interact with a small public-facing part of the company, but don't get to see the majority of the work going on under the surface.

The truth is that IBM is one of the most important technology research institutions in history. To take a recent example, while companies like OpenAI get all the attention with breakthrough AI technology, IBM spent over 70 years advancing the field so that current AI companies could take the baton across the finish line.

But it's not just amazing tech demos like IBM's Watson managing to beat people in Jeopardy or (much more recently) IBM's cutting-edge Granite 4.0 Nano AI that you can run locally in your web browser. The venerable International Business Machines (IBM) invented technologies that affect your life every day, and even these are only scratching the surface.