Fast Charging Vs. Regular Charging: Which Is Better For Your Android Phone?

Fast charging and regular charging serve different needs. If your Android phone needs a quick boost during the day, fast charging is usually the way to go. But if you can wait or want to leave your phone charging overnight, you will want to use a regular charger. As for which one is better for your Android phone, the answer is regular charging, as it has a slight edge over long-term battery health.

When you charge your Android phone with a fast charger (15 watts or higher), it will get hotter because of the higher current involved. But as long as you're not charging your phone the wrong way, like keeping it at 100% all the time, don't fear using a fast charger when convenience calls for it. Also, don't stress too much about battery degradation, because the impact is usually minimal.

A YouTube channel called HTX Studio tested this by hooking six Android phones to a mechanism that charges and discharges device batteries, with half of them connected to a fast charger and the other half to a regular charger. When the phones were full, a custom app drained the batteries to 0%. Afterward, it would signal the mechanism to charge them to 100%. This loop ran for six months, with each smartphone completing 500 charge cycles (simulating about a year and a half of use). What they found was that fast charging depleted the battery capacity by an extra 0.3%. While negligible, the extra heat from fast charging can still be a concern for lithium-ion batteries.