Is Wireless Charging Better For Battery Health?

Wireless chargers are becoming more popular, especially now with modern devices offering faster and more efficient wireless charging, as well as public spaces, cars, and even sofas often having built-in pads to accommodate this need. It's a drop-and-go charging method that makes refueling your device convenient, taking the stress off the port. If you're thinking of using wireless charging in the long term, though, you might wonder if it's better for the battery's health, and the simple answer is no. Wireless charging is slower and less efficient than wired charging, but that doesn't make it inherently harmful. It's the additional heat caused by the method that can be a concern.

However, this doesn't mean wireless charging will significantly degrade your battery over time or that you should avoid it. Modern devices that support this method have been built to handle the heat efficiently so it doesn't reach unsafe levels. However, it just means that wireless charging is something you should use occasionally since you don't want to constantly subject the battery to heat that is above the ideal operating range.

So, while wireless charging is safe, it can have a subtle impact on the long-term health of the battery. It should not become your primary charging method. Furthermore, you need to know how to create the ideal wireless charging scenario so that temperatures don't become unsafe.