Stop Believing These 5 Myths About Charging Your Phone

Using your phone while it's charging seems like a reckless thing to do since you're simultaneously charging while discharging the battery. It is not unreasonable to believe that this can damage the battery, but that's not always the case. Yes, the charging might be slower because the phone will split the power between charging and discharging, but unless you notice it's generating a lot of heat, the battery will be fine.

While you can use it, what you're doing matters a great deal. You can do some low-intensity tasks since these generally don't cause the phone to dedicate a lot of processing power to them. These include checking email, reading an ebook, listening to music, writing notes, scrolling through social media, or browsing the internet. It's those high-intensity tasks, such as playing mobile games, streaming 4K video, or recording a video, that you need to avoid since they generate a lot of heat (on top of the heat already coming from the charging process).

Heat can speed up the rate of thermal degradation within the Li-ion battery, leading to capacity loss or damage to its internal structure that reduces its lifespan. The best thing to do when your phone is charging is to leave it be, especially if you need it to get as much juice as possible quickly.