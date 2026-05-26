7 Devices You Can Power With Portable Solar Panels (And 6 You Can't)

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A single set of solar portable panels from major brands easily delivers between 100 and 400 watts, but will need a power station or battery to store and supply power. Power stations are critical because not only do they store the power, but they also convert the DC output from the panels to AC power for safe use. One good example of this kind of setup is the EcoFlow combo featuring the Delta 3 MAX portable power station and a 400W solar panel, available on Amazon. If you want panels in the 200W range, we recommend you go for something like Jackery's SolarSaga 200W or Bluetti's 200W offering. They are ultra-portable and, in most cases, enough to top up camping-class batteries.

One thing to note is that a portable solar panel's wattage means nothing for bigger devices without a power station, as mentioned earlier. The latter does all the critical heavy lifting to ensure that sensitive devices like laptops and medical devices get exactly the power they need without failing or being damaged. With this in mind, here are seven devices that can comfortably run on your portable solar setup, and six that are portable but may fail or struggle under similar circumstances.