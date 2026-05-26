7 Devices You Can Power With Portable Solar Panels (And 6 You Can't)
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A single set of solar portable panels from major brands easily delivers between 100 and 400 watts, but will need a power station or battery to store and supply power. Power stations are critical because not only do they store the power, but they also convert the DC output from the panels to AC power for safe use. One good example of this kind of setup is the EcoFlow combo featuring the Delta 3 MAX portable power station and a 400W solar panel, available on Amazon. If you want panels in the 200W range, we recommend you go for something like Jackery's SolarSaga 200W or Bluetti's 200W offering. They are ultra-portable and, in most cases, enough to top up camping-class batteries.
One thing to note is that a portable solar panel's wattage means nothing for bigger devices without a power station, as mentioned earlier. The latter does all the critical heavy lifting to ensure that sensitive devices like laptops and medical devices get exactly the power they need without failing or being damaged. With this in mind, here are seven devices that can comfortably run on your portable solar setup, and six that are portable but may fail or struggle under similar circumstances.
Smartphones and tablets can run on solar directly
If there's one category of devices suited to run on solar even without a power station, it's phones and tablets. However, to run directly on solar power, you'll need specialized low-power panels, usually between 10 and 40W. One good example of such a panel we can recommend is the BigBlue 28W Solar Panel Charger. Besides phones and tablets, you can also recharge other devices with similar power draws, like cameras and power banks.
You can also charge all these devices directly from a power station since most come with charging ports of USB-A, USB-C, or both. In this case, you'll get a stable voltage and much faster charging speeds than a plain portable solar panel can offer. If you insist on traveling ultra-light, go for the small USB solar panel charger like the 28W option, plus a power bank rather than hauling a whole power station with you. The power bank will give you a buffer when clouds or darkness inevitably roll in.
Laptops should run on solar‑powered stations
Most laptops draw anything between 25 and 120 watts, meaning you'll have to think more about your power station's wattage output rather than that of the solar panel. A compact 300W-class station should be enough to power your laptop and still have enough juice for other smaller devices like phones. Take the Jackery Explorer 300, for example, it can recharge a typical laptop three times, or run it for hours. Pair it with a 100W to 200W panel, and you basically have an oversized solar-powered, rechargeable laptop battery to carry around.
Running your laptop through a good power station via USB-C ensures stable, continuous voltage and lets you harvest bursts of solar power you cannot use in real time. On the other hand, if you decide to use an adaptor or USB-C panels directly, you'll have a smaller charging window since the sun is unpredictable and laptops need much more power than phones or tablets. If you decide to carry a small desktop, we recommend doing so if your portable solar setup has multiple panels and at least a kilowatt-hour-class battery.
Portable projectors and small TVs make solar‑powered movie nights
If your off-grid sessions still include some movie watching or Netflix, portable solar can still take care of you as long as you keep your screen small. Most 24-inch LED TVs draw about 20 to 30W, with energy-efficient models consuming even less. If you need something bigger, many 32-inch sets should hover around 45 to 50W, which isn't that much for most mid-size power stations running other small loads like laptops and phones.
If you decide to add a low-wattage LED projector or streaming stick to such a setup, you'll still be well below what a 300 to 500W inverter can sustain without any hiccups. Add one or two portable Bluetooth speakers, and you have a complete entertainment system, whether you're camping or on the road. Fill up your 300 to 500Wh battery using a 100 to 400W charger setup during the day, and you should be able to enjoy a night or two of uninterrupted movie viewing on a single charge. To be safe, always turn your TV's or projector's brightness down as low as possible and avoid leaving them idling between shows or viewing sessions.
Starlink Mini and Wi‑Fi routers to keep you online off‑grid
Portable internet is a critical resource and can be a lifesaver to have out in the wild, but it needs a proper solar setup to stay on. Starlink Mini is built specifically for such a scenario, keeping you connected even in places with zero cell coverage. Starlink Mini's power consumption is around 20 to 40W when active, meaning a modest 200Wh power station should be able to keep you connected to the internet for several hours. Here's a real-world use example: The compact Jackery Explorer 300 can run the Starlink unit for five hours on a single charge, which is in line with the sub-50W power draw.
To avoid draining a small portable solar setup at night, you'll need to use your Starlink Mini strategically. Set aside a couple of hours to sync your files and perform any backups or uploads while streaming whatever you need to in the evening. At the same time, you could download webpages and content that you need on your phone for later use when you shut down the Starlink Mini router. A small 100W portable solar panel feeding a small power station can comfortably let you achieve this. Stepping up to 200W or using an extra panel should provide more than enough headroom for your laptop and other small devices to see through the night. Newer 4G and 5G routers consume even less power than Starlink Mini, so if they are an option, the longer your online sessions will be.
LED lanterns and light strings barely dent your battery
Basic lighting is a breeze with any portable solar setup. DC LED light strings and lanterns are very efficient, so much so that they fail to register on most power station displays. A budget 100 to 200W portable panel that charges a 200Wh battery can provide multiple evenings of good lighting for your cabin or campsite, even on cloudy days. You might be able to power a handful of LED lanterns alongside a light string around your camping site without draining out much of your battery, especially if you avoid maxing out on brightness. Also, avoid AC lamps to eliminate the waste inverter overhead.
Not being power-hungry means lights can always be part of your portable solar setup, even if you have several other devices to power. Besides that, you can always adjust the number of lights to suit your needs. Whether you're powering them from a small power station or a larger kilowatt-hour unit, you will largely be able to enjoy your lights for as long as you need during the night. A good number of the big-name power stations also come with built-in LED lights. For an even better experience from your portable solar setup, we recommend you go for rechargeable lights like this cordless EcoFlow camping lamp.
12V compressor mini‑fridges keep drinks and snacks cold
A 12V fridge will most likely be the most power-hungry device your portable solar kit will have to run. However, unlike your standard home fridge, these camping-class units are built to run on batteries — they cycle their compressors on and off rather than run continuously. In decent conditions, you could get away with a 100W portable solar panel to power such a fridge. You'll need to hook up your fridge to a power station, and here we recommend going for at least a medium-sized unit (600Wh), especially if you have other devices to run.
The fridge should run smoothly overnight, and then your solar panel(s) will recharge your power station during the day. For the best results, minimize opening your fridge unless absolutely necessary to reduce compressor cycles. However, a cloudy stretch during the day can really set you back, and you might not have enough juice at night — in this case, consider oversizing your battery and doubling the solar panel wattage. You can see how demanding a small camping-class fridge can be, which gives you an idea of why a portable solar setup may not be practical for the much bigger standard kitchen appliances like microwaves, clothes dryers, refrigerators, and ovens — if, for some reason, you want to use it at home.
CPAP machines can run through the night with smart settings
Basic CPAP machines usually draw between 30 and 60W when running normally. Models with advanced features like heated humidifiers require 70 to 90W and can surge up to 100W during startup. These numbers are well within what a 300-500W inverter can provide, so the limiting factor is your power station's battery capacity. The standard setup in our case will be to use a portable solar panel to charge up a 500 to 1,000Wh power station when the sun's out and then use the stored power to run your CPAP at night.
Some power stations market themselves as CPAP-friendly and have settings to minimize conversion losses. You could also stretch your CPAP machine's runtime (only under your physician's guidance) by doing the following: Turning off or dialing back the heated humidifier, using a lower pressure setting, and unplugging all other devices from your power station as you sleep. To be safe, always have an extra fully-charged power station dedicated to your CPAP machine to avoid any surprises during the night.
Hair dryers and plug‑in grooming tools spike far past small inverters' capacity
Electronics like hair dryers, straighteners, and curling irons may look small and portable, but they are some of the most power-hungry tools you can hook up to any portable solar setup. A standard consumer hair dryer can be rated at anything between 1,500 and 2,000W, and even the ones built for travel usually start at around 1,000W. These numbers are several times what many entry-level power stations can handle — even midrange 300 to 500W units may either not work at all or trip their overload protection.
What about a kilowatt-hour power station that can handle up to 2,000W? Using your hair dryer for a few minutes will still drain plenty of power, and your 100 to 200W solar panel will need hours of uninterrupted sunlight to recharge. In a nutshell, you'd need a sizable solar setup with large batteries to comfortably run such a load, and that's definitely not practical if you're in conditions that require a portable solution.
Portable induction cooktops and hot plates behave like full stoves
A single-burner induction cooker or hot plate may look portable enough for campsite cooking, but the wattage says otherwise. A typical induction cooktop will demand up to 2,000W, with several presets stepping it up to this level depending on the temperature you choose. That's in the ballpark of a household stove and far more than most compact portable power stations can reliably handle. If you insist on running such appliances, you will need multi-kilowatt-hour power stations that can output the wattage of your cooker — and these need several portable solar panels to match. This is borderline a downsized home backup system, which isn't something you have the luxury of moving around with.
To further make the case against using an induction cooker with your portable solar setup, consider simmering a one-pot meal at high power. Such simple cooking may drain a 1kWh battery pretty fast, and your portable solar panels may struggle to replenish it under real-world conditions. The amount of energy you'd spend cooking a single meal is enough to run your router, recharge your phone or laptop, power a CPAP machine, and even keep your 12V fridge running. This is why seasoned campers lean toward using gas, liquid fuel, or even firewood to prepare their meals.
Plug‑in camping heaters and portable fan heaters shred portable setups
A space heater is one appliance that can humble portable solar, no matter how powerful your setup is. For example, if you have a 3,600kWh battery like Ecoflow's Delta Pro and want to run a 1,500W heater, it will be depleted in just 2.4 hours. Considering that this is quite a large battery, imagine what a heater will do to more compact camping-class power stations. They'll be shredded in a matter of minutes, leaving you with nothing for your other essential devices.
Even if you have a multi-kilowatt station, filling it up with portable solar panels requires hours of uninterrupted sunshine, which wouldn't happen in most instances. For example, a 200W panel working at 75% efficiency for at least six hours will yield just around 900Wh — a single hour of continuous heater use consumes more than that. For your sanity and safety, consider sleeping bags, warm clothing, and fuel-based heaters built for ventilated spaces. Space heaters firmly belong to grid-power or full-sized solar setups, alongside ovens and dryers.
Electric kettles and compact counter top heaters drain batteries in minutes
Another appliance that may seem portable but is a sneaky battery killer is the electric kettle. Even travel-size units draw north of 1,000W while standard models demand 1,500 to 1,800W for faster water boiling. A very convenient tool with grid power, but as we have already seen with other high-wattage devices, it is not practical for a compact portable solar setup. Boiling just 6 cups of water at 1,500W will chew through a significant portion of even a 1kWh power station. Considering that inverter losses and the fact that kettles sometimes overshoot their rated power, you have a good excuse for leaving yours at home.
Replenishing the lost battery capacity after a boiling session may be a tall order for any portable solar panel unit. So a couple of tea rounds can leave you stranded with little juice left for your other devices. To boil water while camping, we recommend using alternative energy sources, such as portable gas canisters or your campfire.
Portable air conditioners push beyond camping‑class gear
Grabbing a portable air conditioner for your outings may be tempting, but it will most likely disappoint you if you intend to hook it up to foldable solar panels and a compact power station. Even the smallest units usually require several hundred watts when the compressor is running. Without counting startup surges, typical models range from 1,000 to 1,500W. With such numbers, your power station, no matter how big, becomes a temporary comfort blanket when you need to cool off on hot days.
Assuming you have a 1 kWh power station and portable panels that deliver 100 to 400W, you will need to spend well over 8 hours just to charge your battery, and your AC will burn through it in one afternoon. Fortunately, there are other ways to cool off without compromising your compact solar setup — use a shade, ventilation, reflective covers, handheld fans, or a high-efficiency DC fan if the simpler options fail to cut it. Portable AC's still fall in the same power class as ovens, dryers, and microwaves, meaning they have no place in a compact outdoor solar setup.
Portable immersion heaters run far beyond portable limits
You've already seen the pattern: Anything that produces heat is a real power hog, and portable immersion heaters are some of the worst culprits. An immersion heater is usually a tiny, inexpensive appliance that you can carry in your pocket, consisting of a metallic element attached to a small wand. It's basically a tiny electric water heater, but the size doesn't tell the whole story. This little gadget uses way more energy than you think. Many such heaters need at least 1,500W to bring even the smallest amount of water to a boil. That's similar to what a space heater or electric kettle would need to run on, as we saw earlier.
From a power station's perspective, that's another 1.5kW spike, and we have seen that would be a lot of energy consumption that you cannot afford with a portable power setup. Even if you insist on using an immersion heater, you must have a large capacity battery. Small camping-class power stations with a 300 to 500W inverter just won't work. And even with 1kWh or greater setups, your 100 to 200W portable solar panel may not meet such power demands before nightfall. In almost every scenario, heating up your water on a gas stove and storing it in a good insulated flask is the best way to go.