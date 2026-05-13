Amazon Users Say This $30 Projector Is An 'Unbeatable' Deal
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Be it fireside film nights while camping, backyard barbecue wrestling streams, or slumber party video mixtapes — a compact and portable mini projector can turn any dark space into a mini theater. If you're looking for one, you're in luck. The CiBest W13 Mini Projector normally costs $39.97, but is on sale now from a third-party seller on Amazon for $29.99. Some of the 10,000 ratings suggest the projector isn't perfect, but you're getting a quality casual movie night on the go for cheap. Others are more impressed, with one reviewer saying the ease of use and durability make it "unbeatable."
If you're looking for a high-end viewing experience, there are other major projector brands to consider. But the CiBest W13 has a 4.3-star rating, with about two-thirds giving it five stars. Reviewers say the picture quality is surprisingly clear for the price. The projector connects via wired inputs (HDMI, USB) to phones, tablets, computers, and external storage devices –- which means you can finally show off those exciting Fourth of July fireworks you record every year.
The best feature of the portable mini projector isn't listed as a tech spec. The W13 weighs about 1.15 pounds and measures 5.5 x 2.4 x 4.3 inches –- perfect for a backpack. Portability is key. Reviewers mention taking it on road trips. One reviewer said they hook up their old game consoles. Imagine playing rounds of "Star Fox 64" on the tent wall with your family while it's pouring outside. Camping trip saved.
What to know before buying the CiBest W13 on Amazon
The biggest difference between expensive projectors and a budget option like the CiBest W13 is brightness. Reviewers say you need low light to see the image clearly. One reviewer said the image quality was sharp in the middle but fuzzy on the edges. The Amazon listing notes the best screen size is 60 to 130 inches. It also says the W13 supports 1080p Full HD. For many lower-priced projectors, the spec essentially means that they accept 1080p input but may downscale it to a lower resolution. The seller, Reefer Technology, doesn't offer a manual to confirm the exact stats.
To stream major apps, you'll need to plug in a Roku Stick, Amazon Fire Stick, or similar streaming device. You can also connect an iPhone with a Lightning-to-HDMI adapter, but digital licensing restrictions mean you may not be able to mirror Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, or similar apps directly from a phone or computer. The W13 comes with built-in stereo speakers, which receive mixed opinions from reviewers. Some say the audio is fine, while others recommend an external speaker because it doesn't get loud enough. Again, the projector doesn't have Bluetooth. You can connect speakers or headphones via an audio jack or through your streaming device, but the projector doesn't support Dolby. Some streaming devices may need to be set to PCM — a basic stereo format. Despite some limitations, many reviewers say they're happy with the CiBest W13, especially for the price.