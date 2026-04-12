11 Major Projector Brands Ranked, According To User Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to picking a projector brand, there are several to choose from. It can be tricky to figure out which one you should get and which cheap projector brands to avoid, given the overall quality of these products and the price tag that comes with them. Projectors are not cheap; they can have fans that are too loud and speakers that are too quiet, offer a wide range of image quality, and can be difficult or simple to set up. You also want a reputable brand that will supply one that works immediately out of the box. There is an enormous price range, and it turns out there is a difference between expensive and cheap projectors.

We've gathered up a variety of popular projector brands that you can find on the market. Not every brand is the same, and some stand out as excellent choices, while others are still good; they might have more shortcomings when compared to competitors. We'll share a full breakdown of our methodology at the end of our list. These are the 11 major projector brands ranked based on user reviews.