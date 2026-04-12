11 Major Projector Brands Ranked, According To User Reviews
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When it comes to picking a projector brand, there are several to choose from. It can be tricky to figure out which one you should get and which cheap projector brands to avoid, given the overall quality of these products and the price tag that comes with them. Projectors are not cheap; they can have fans that are too loud and speakers that are too quiet, offer a wide range of image quality, and can be difficult or simple to set up. You also want a reputable brand that will supply one that works immediately out of the box. There is an enormous price range, and it turns out there is a difference between expensive and cheap projectors.
We've gathered up a variety of popular projector brands that you can find on the market. Not every brand is the same, and some stand out as excellent choices, while others are still good; they might have more shortcomings when compared to competitors. We'll share a full breakdown of our methodology at the end of our list. These are the 11 major projector brands ranked based on user reviews.
11. LG
For those who are on a budget and want to pick up a projector that gets the job done, the LG brand is a reliable choice. The more notable picks from LG include the portable LG CineBeam Q, or you can go with a heavier option, such as the LG PF50KA or the CineBeam PF510Q.
The LG brand is lower on our list because of reports from users of noise and remote issues, as well as issues with brightness quality. The overall 4k picture from an LG projector can be good, depending on what you're watching. Experts who have tried LG projectors recommend them for their sharp 4K visuals, but these models are noted for being too dim, handling shadow details poorly, and being difficult to focus. You may need to find a reliable set of speakers to enhance your projector's sound whenever you're watching. Still, the overall image quality for several of LG's projectors is a high point for customers, so long as you have a room lit to ensure you can see everything displayed on the screen.
10. Optoma
You can pick from the Optoma UHZ55 projector, the ZH450 ST 1080P Laser Projector, or the Ultra-Compact Short Throw GT2000HDR, which is reliable if you're looking for an at-home projector or one you can use in a conference room for a workplace office. The ZH450 is a good option if you're looking to use one for video games or simulated golf. These are good choices if you want to turn your basement into a home theater on a budget.
We placed Optoma lower on our list because customers have noted that, while these models can be good, there are a few issues. Notably, the projector light is dimmer than some would like, and they find it could have been made brighter. The speakers on these models are also small or could have been better, suggesting you may need to rely on an alternative option for sound. Other customers have also noted that while listed as being able to produce 4K, some models turn this into 1080p, lowering the overall quality and the experience for them. Other flaws noted by reviewers include complaints about the design and the display's weak color performance.
9. Samsung
Samsung projectors are solid, and they're affordable for many who are looking to pick one up for their home. Although they might not be at the top of the market, they offer a decent middle ground, especially for anyone who wants to use one for gaming or to use as a replacement for a large television, placing it around the house where they please. Some notable choices enjoyed by users are the Premiere Short Throw 4K UHD or the Freestyle 2nd Generation if you're on the hunt for a portable projector option.
Although customers do enjoy Samsung, there are some setbacks. Customers note experiencing connectivity issues, poor brightness, and some have had to purchase an additional battery for their projectors. At least one reported feeling they didn't receive as much value for the price they paid for these models. The brightness can also be subpar, depending on how you place the room and what you're trying to watch. Experts who have reviewed Samsung projectors also agree on the brightness issues and the color contrast of The Premiere. However, reviews highlight that the Freestyle's portability is a high point.
8. XGIMI
The XGIMI models are a reliable option that customers commend for 4K resolution, solid audio, and the features they offer. Notable models you can choose from include the XGIMI Horizon 20 Max 4K or the XGIMI Vibe One Battery-Powered Smart Projector, if you're seeking out a portable option to use around the house or to take outdoors.
These lower prices come with a catch, though, as customers note in their reviews. Although the speaker on the XGIMI Vibe is solid, some believe it works better as a speaker than to reliably project images, as it doesn't have a strong enough battery to watch a full movie. Other reviews report that the picture quality can be poor or that the remote stops working. The Horizon can have laser speckles that ruin the image and make it look flatter. Experts who have had a chance to review XGIMI projectors report that the contrast could be better, that the settings can be confusing during setup, and that they have experienced rainbow artifacts.
7. ViewSonic
ViewSonic offers several smaller projectors considerably lower in cost than those from some brands, including the ViewSonic X2-4K, PX749-4K, and ViewSonic LX700. These are choices geared toward anyone looking for projectors designed to run and display fast-paced video games, and want as little lag as possible while they're playing.
Customers rate these as projector models well, especially for anyone on a budget. Some notable reasons customers don't like the ViewSonic brand are that these projectors can overheat, the color accuracy may be poor, and some customers have shared experiences of having glowing borders and white images after hooking it up to the machine. On the other hand, customers have praised its brightness for gamers and easy setup. Experts who use ViewSonic have shared that these are good options, but they're a little on the pricey side, may not have an Ethernet port, and experience a handful of rainbow artifacts every so often.
6. BenQ
When you need a high-quality projector, going with BenQ is a great option. Customers recommend these models for their consistent picture quality and brightness settings. These come with multiple features that make hooking it up for movies or gaming, depending on how you want to use it. You can go with several BenQ projectors, including the X3100i True 4K Gaming Projector, the BenQ 1080p DLP Gaming Projector, or the W4100i 4K 4LED Home Theater Projector
BenQ is higher on our list for features such as multiple video modes, low input lag, and 4K native resolution on multiple products. Although customers have noted there are issues with the accessories for some, there are rainbow effects for those who are paying attention to the screen, and a lack of customization software. These are not perfect projectors, but they hit the mark for customers who want to use a projector more than for a specific activity and can reliably bounce between different hardware. Experts who have reviewed BenQ projectors detail that the 4K resolution is solid and has low input lag, but warn customers of rainbow artifacts and the difficulty of setting up different hardware .
5. Valerion
Valerion projectors, such as the Valerion VisionMaster Pro2 Triple Laser Projector, offer a range of features, including auto-adjusting, 4K streaming, and low lag for gaming sessions. Choices also include the VisionMaster Pro 4K or the VisionMaster Max 4K. These are premium projectors at premium prices, which may give you pause if you want to commit to them over other options.
A handful of issues have been highlighted in some customer reviews. These include underperformance of speaker quality and volume for the price, and some have expressed disappointment in the quality and functionality of the product, given its premium positioning.
Users who praise Valerion projectors feel that, for the price, users get a smooth picture, deep blacks, vibrant hues, and an audible but quiet fan. Experts who have had a chance to review the Valerion projectors also detail that the brightness is uniform across the screen, there's good contrast, and the flexible zoom feature is great.
4. Sony
When price is not an issue, Sony is a go-to option for many customers. Sony has a reputable history of providing high-quality projectors. There's the VPL-XW5000ES 4K HDR Laser Home Theater version, the Bravia Projector 8, and the Bravia Projector 7. The Bravia 8 is Sony's most expensive model, priced at $18,999, making it an option for a precious few customers. What makes these projectors stand out as the top of the price food chain is that they project a wide 4K performance with high resolution, feature dynamic optical range, extraordinary brightness, and a laser-focused camera to provide high-quality imaging while playing movies.
Although the image quality is top-notch, some reviews detail that the HDR is great for a projector, but not state-of-the-art compared to what some monitors and televisions achieve. Other customers note a lack of features found in older projectors, such as no HDMI-CEC or lens mask, and some point out that the fan noise can be high. If you can get past those details, though, many praise the crisp picture from these projectors, the native 4K imaging, and how bright it is. Experts agree about the picture quality, brightness, and great black levels, but point out that all that tech comes in a bulky package with a large price tag. If you can pay the price, Sony is among the companies with a reputation for making great home theaters for cinephiles.
3. Anker
Anker, by Nebula, creates portable projectors that are easy to move around, ideal for quick setup at any location, and provide high-quality sound alongside a bright picture and strong lighting. Expect a wide variety of choices from this brand, with several products offering multiple picture resolution options up to 4K and HDR compatibility. Notable choices include the Nebula Cosmos 4K SE, the Nebula Capsule 3, and the Nebula Capsule Max, which we called one of the best portable projectors of 2022.
Complaints about Anker products include users sometimes struggling to get them to work with other devices or experiencing problems with bugs in the operating systems. Still, many customers enjoy using Anker projectors for their high-quality picture and portability, noting that spontaneous movie nights are a perk.
Experts who have reviewed Nebula projectors hail their 4K resolution and note that the portable units are easy to carry around, and the hybrid laser and LED light source makes them excellent projectors. They warn customers that there may be high contrast in dark rooms, and you may need to adjust your interior lighting accordingly.
2. Epson
Epson is one of the best projector brands that you can find on the market, according to customers and users who have shared reviews. These projectors are high-quality and come at a large price, but they still hit the mark. There are several to choose from, such as the Epson Home Cinema LS11000, the Pro Cinema LS12000, and the Lifestudio Grand Plus, which support 4K and offer a solid contrast ratio, ideal for movies or gaming.
There are a handful of drawbacks that some customers have noted. When compared to an OLED television, these projectors don't quite beat them out, and the refresh rate might not be the best for high-paced gaming, especially if you're expecting to replace it with a standard monitor. Not everything is perfect, but Epson still stands out as one of the best brands out there when it comes to projectors. Customers find them to be top of the line with great sound quality, easy setup, good daytime performance, and excellent image quality. Experts agree, praising great HDR performance, good color contrast, and excellent brightness levels. Though they do note how expensive these projectors can be.
1. Hisense
Hisense is on par with some of the more approachable costs for anyone looking to set up a home theater or get the most out of a large projector. Many of the more recent models are incredibly polished and well-designed with a sleek look, such as the Hisense L9Q Ultra Short Laser Projector, the C2 Ultra Laser Mini projector, or the C1 4K UHD projector.
Though they are still expensive, and some have a tendency to show artifact colors on screen, this might not be a deal breaker for every person. Customers enjoy these models from Hisense because of how effective they are in daylight, excellent picture quality, and effectiveness displaying high-quality images, which makes sense, given the price tags attached to these products. They are also reportedly straightforward to use. It's why we recommended getting a Hisense M2 Pro rather than a big television. Experts who have reviewed the Hisense projectors find their 4K resolution to be great, with abundant brightness and support for multiple HDR settings, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.
Methodology
For our list, we include popular projector brands with multiple professional reviews and oodles of customer feedback. We highlighted brands with recent premium products that customers could choose based on their personal budget.
After selecting the brands, we consulted customer-posted reports from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and, where available, brand-specific websites. We gathered first-hand information to learn about a product's brightness, portability, design, 4K picture quality, sound quality, and whether it was designed with those factors in mind. We also consulted professional reviews from industry publications to learn more about these products from our listed brands.